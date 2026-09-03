Sony announces GTA 6 limited edition DualSense, and at least something's physical

At the time of writing, the only shelf piece GTA 6 will receive (other than a redundant code-carrying case) is a limited edition DualSense controller. Announced as part of today's PlayStation State of Play, two DualSense controllers bearing that 'VI' stamp will be unleashed alongside the game on November 19.
Each gamepad launches at a pretty sizeable $84.99, though that's been the going rate for a special edition controller for a little while now, with pre-orders dropping on September 10 at 10am local time.
Available in either black or white, both gamepads feature a shimmery two-tone mid-section with a pop of neon purple in those icon legends and D-pad arrows. Both feature identical Vice City etchings around the main grips and controls, with palm leaves cut into the body of the gamepad itself, and replicated in the middle of that now-iconic VI stamp on the touchpad.
Not the DualSense's first chromatic outift
Sony's been experimenting with similar shimmery designs across the rest of its DualSense army for some time, with the Chroma Collection shining in green, blue, and pink. While not quite as iridescent, they are cheaper at $79 (PS Direct).
It's a nicely bold controller design, in the right light. Obviously Sony has positioned its shimmers and shines just so to create the classic Vice City vibe in its State of Play sizzle reel. However, if those embossed sections are as textured as they appear from press materials, your GTA allegiance should be pretty obvious in the hands.
Of course, you're still getting all the first-party features of the best PS5 controllers, with unparalleled (on the console) haptic feedback and that slick adaptive trigger system as well. Based on the GTA 6 pre-order hype and recent Xbox X25 pre-orders, these could well move fast when they hit the shelves, so I'd recommend marking September 10 on your calendar sharpish.
This marks the first special edition GTA 6 PS5 accessory we've seen so far. It's all but expected that Sony will launch its own PS5 bundles when the time comes, but a special edition console is still but a hope and a dream. Still, having something to hold in the hands is always appreciated right now. GTA's own digital-only release kickstarted a whole physical media debate earlier in the year, one Sony seems to have doubled down on in more recent announcements.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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