8Bitdo's FlipPad controller lands today, and for under $30, it could beat my go-to Game Boy controller

Eight months on from its CES 2026 unveiling, 8Bitdo's FlipPad has officially arrived on the Game Boy controller battlefield. Its primary combatant is the GameSir Pocket Taco, a mobile accessory that also offers a classic Ninty handheld feel that sits atop your phone screen, but the newcomer could have the upper hand if you're only interested in playing on your doomscroller.
I'll forgive you if you thought the 8Bitdo FlipPad and the GameSir Pocket Taco were the same thing given their shared vibes. But, for the sake of clarity, the former is brand new to the best retro controllers ring and wears a $30 price tag around its waist. I'd argue it's also a lighter-weight option since it sticks a USB-C that jams straight into your phone, whereas its main rival boasts a built-in battery and Bluetooth.
8Bitdo
FlipPad mobile controller
The shiny new 8Bitdo FlipPad can now turn your smartphone into a Game Boy with physical buttons for $30 while adding minimal bulk, but the existing Game Boy Pocket Taco could make for a tastier accessory at $34.99 if you're also looking for classic Ninty buttons that'll pair to almost anything via Bluetooth.
Yes, it does sound like you're getting a beefier gamepad for $5 extra if you order the Pocket Taco. Doing so makes sense if you've got the appetite for using tiny, authentic-feeling Game Boy controls on more than your smartphone, as it does pair wonderfully with everything from PCs to the Analogue Pocket in docked mode. That said, 8Bitdo knows how to make a stand-out gamepad, and for the majority of players, its approach might be a better fit.
It's cheesy, but sometimes less is more when it comes to retro accessories. It certainly feels like 8Bitdo is deliberately aiming for that with the FlipPad, as the controller sticks with a single rubberized "pad" on a hinge that rests on your screen using friction. That provides just enough room to fit a physical d-pad and four face buttons, along with top L1 and R1 on the front rather than shoulders at the top.
That means your phone isn't going to have extra junk in the trunk, as the entire gamepad exists at the front of your phone. I know for a fact plenty of you prefer using your smartphones without cases for the slicker feel (tut tut), and 8Bitdo is helping maintain that sense of sleekness even when bashing some Pokémon. Better still, if you do need to take a call, you can "flip" the pad down like an old Motorola MicroTAC, just in case you need to make a call or mess with your phone or access emulator settings.
Having spent countless hours at this point with the Pocket Taco, I can see why the FlipGo could feel far more natural to use. Don't get me wrong, I think GameSir has a more comprehensive recipe here since it takes advantage of your phone's rear and adds real shoulder buttons (great for GBA DOOM, FYI) while also sneaking a 600 mAh battery, but not everyone will dig the extra bulk.
I've also found myself awkwardly taking the phone filling back out from between the Pocket Taco to tweak emulators when more phone space is needed. The GameSir app should technically let you re-scale your phone space to the top half for ease of use, but I've found it rarely kicks in reliably when switching between different screens. It's a small gripe, albeit one 8Bitdo apparently saw coming a mile away.
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One of the Pocket Taco's biggest strengths, the battery, could also be a caveat for specific players. Unlike the new 8Bitdo FlipPad, GameSir's contender isn't designed to sap power from your phone, meaning it'll have to become part of your charging ritual. The fact that it also relies on Bluetooth may also cause the eyes of purists looking for minimal latency to twitch, but hey, if you're that into accuracy, you should just mod a Game Boy Color or something.
I'll be getting hands-on with the FlipPad soon, and given the controller maker's track record with accessories like the 8Bitdo N64 Controller and M30 Mega Drive pad, I suspect I'll have happy thumbs. There is a massive catch in that Asus' silly offset ROG Phone 8 Pro placement; I'll have to find another handset for the review, and that's perhaps a testament to the GameSir Pocket Taco's versatility over using just USB-C.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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