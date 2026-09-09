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GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders drop soon, here's how to secure your Vice City controller

Less than 24 hours to go

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GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders will be live in less than 24 hours, which means it's time to rev the engines and get ready to stock hunt. The last time a special release like this ran out of stock was when the 30th Anniversary model hit the shelves, but with 2026 firmly gripped in GTA fever I wouldn't be surprised if things moved quickly this week as well.

This isn't my first time in this situation. I've been tracking tough-to-find pre-orders since those hectic early days of the PS5's launch, covering all major retailers (and many smaller ones in the hopes of finding stock) and learning how they work. That means I know where to look for GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders, and how to prepare to make sure you've got the best chance at success.

TL;DR: Check here first

GTA 6 DualSense limited edition controllers on a purple background with pre-order badge

(Image credit: Future)

US: Check PS Direct

UK: Check PS Direct

Live updates

There's one thing to note here, PlayStation's original blog post highlighted that pre-orders will be available "through direct.playstation.com in limited quantities." Nothing there mentions "participating retailers." That tells us other stores might not be invited to the party, and that this is a limited edition rather than a special edition. It means this might be a one-shot deal, with fewer chances for restocks.

The controller is available in two colorways, with both the black and white version launching alongside the game on November 19. That means you'll need to lock in for an early order if you want those Vice City vibes in your hands while taking your first steps in the latest release. GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders officially go live September 10 at 7am PT / 10am ET in the US and 10am in the UK, with prices set at $84.99 / £74.99.

Curated by
author
Curated by
Tabitha Baker

I've been tracking high-profile pre-orders for years now, going as far back as the original PS5 launch days. I've covered the launches of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary kit, countless limited edition controllers, Portal stock woes, and more. I'm also the proud owner of both the Astro Bot and 30th Anniversary DualSense, and keen to add to that collection.

Where to pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense in the US

PS Direct | Check stock

PS Direct | Check stock

PS Direct is the only retailer that PlayStation explicitly confirmed would have GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders tomorrow. This being a 'limited' release rather than a special edition means the brand's own store should be your top priority.

View Deal

When a DualSense is widely available at larger retailers, Sony will usually say so. This time around it looks like PS Direct might be the only source of Vice City goodness tomorrow. Still, there's a little ambiguity in that wording, leaving space open for other stores to jump in as well. If that's the case, these are the retailers I'd recommend first and foremost.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has been surprisingly punchy for special edition DualSense stock in the past, from Wolverine to Astro Bot. It is, however, sometimes a little late to make its listing viewable from a main search so this one might take some tinkering. Be sure to check the standard DualSense product page for another door.

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Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy is usually one of the first retailers to the pre-order party, so I'd keep this one close to your bookmarks list as well. Like Amazon it can be a little finnicky with its product listings, but special editions are usually kept separate from the standard colorways (as they were with the 007: First Light release).

View Deal
Walmart | Check stock

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart sits towards the bottom of this list. While it can be one of the fastest retailers to offer high profile pre-orders, actually finding those controllers being sold by Walmart can be a little trickier.

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Where to pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense in the UK

PS Direct | Check stock

PS Direct | Check stock

PS Direct is your first port of call in the UK as well. The retailer didn't state that stock would also be hosted at the usual 'participating retailers' so I'd put a good few eggs in this basket when GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders launch.

View Deal

Evidence points to this GTA 6 DualSense launch running pretty tightly around PS Direct, but I wouldn't abandon hope at other stores. If more stock does appear with other retailers, this is where it will likely be.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon | Check stock

If other retailers are stocking the GTA 6 DualSense, Amazon will likely be in amongst them. This was one of the first retailers offering the 007: First Light and Wolverine controllers, and has a solid track record with limited releases like Astro Bot and the 30th Anniversary model as well. Keep an eye on the main DualSense listing as well, sometimes new releases hide in there.

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Smyths Toys | Check stock

Smyths Toys | Check stock

Smyths Toys is also usually pretty speedy on pre-orders as well. This is another one to keep under your cap if PS Direct's pre-orders are joined by other stores.

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Very | Check stock

Very | Check stock

Very can be another dark horse in the pre-order race. It's often the first store I find with high-profile stock on the table, but that's only assuming we'll see action outside of PS Direct. This site lists its special editions separately to the main colorways.

View Deal
Currys | Check stock

Currys | Check stock

Currys has plenty of limited edition DualSense stock on its shelves, and if other stores are invited, the GTA 6 version shouldn't be an exception. Not only that, but I regularly see additional software bundle deals up for grabs here, with release day delivery included.

View Deal

How to prepare for GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders

Preparation is key to sailing through checkout when the heat is on. Thankfully, there are a number of things you can do now that will help you claim your controller when stock eventually lands.

1. Sign into your PlayStation account

Sony often requires its customers to be signed into a PlayStation account to have access to limited stock like this. Make sure you're logged in and that you stay logged in after your session, and be sure to double check shortly before that 10am go-time.

2. Save your payment and shipping details

Nobody wants to be sniped at checkout. When things are moving this fast, your GTA 6 DualSense pre-order isn't yours until you fully complete the order. That means you can get down to the final few clicks and still have your controller appear as out of stock at the end of it. This is a race to order confirmation, not a race to have one in your cart.

By making sure your payment and shipping details are up to date and saved you can sail through the checkout process in as little time as possible, reducing the chance of your gamepad being picked out your cart by a speedier player.

3. Refresh early

When the heat is on, PS Direct often uses a queuing process to keep demand from overwhelming its site. Getting into that queue as early as possible can make all the difference when there are only seconds between you and an 'out of stock' sign. Start regularly refreshing (but not mashing) the site from about half an hour out to make sure you catch the queue up front.

When will GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders be available?

GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders will drop on September 10 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the US, with UK and Europe stores open at 10am local time

What is the GTA 6 DualSense price?

Like many limited editions, the GTA 6 DualSense has a slightly higher price tag than the rest of the controller lineup. We're looking at $84.99 / £74.99 for the black and white versions of the gamepad.

When is the GTA 6 DualSense release date?

Launching alongside the game itself, the limited edition GTA 6 DualSense will officially release on November 19, 2026.

Live updates

This is the first official piece of GTA 6 hardware we've seen

Special edition hardware is a little rarer than it used to be in the good old days, but GTA 6 is the biggest launch of the decade. Still there's little by the way of extra accessories or merch taking Rockstar's stamp so far. If you're after a shelf piece this is your first chance at something physical to hold in the hands.

UK stock hunters keep an eye on Smyths Toys

Assuming this isn't a PS Direct only drop, UK stock hunters would do well to keep an eye on Smyths Toys. The retailer has been a dark horse of late, offering hard-to-find stock well ahead of other sites. While the jury's still out on whether this will be a widespread launch, it's worth keeping this one on the backburner.

Looks like those palm fronds are nicely raised

Close up on black GTA 6 DualSense controller showing raised design

(Image credit: Sony)

It looks like Sony is adding more of a three dimensional spin to its GTA 6 DualSense, with raised palm fronds splaying out underneath the face buttons and d-pad. At least I hope those are actually etched into the controller and not just a tricksy PR camera angle. It's rare to find an additional grip texture on a special edition DualSense.

GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders are likely to move fast

Even high profile controllers can sell out as resellers vie to get their hands on stock they can easily mark up. We saw it with the 30th Anniversary release and I expect we'll see it again with GTA 6's limited edition. With hype now reaching a fever pitch ahead of the November 19 release date tomorrow's pre-orders could move incredibly quickly.

Resellers are already listing GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders

The GTA 6 DualSense has already appeared at eBay, despite pre-orders not going live until 10am tomorrow. That's a pretty ballsy move, but you don't need me to tell you not to fall for it. These resellers don't have access to some kind of secret stockpile - they're just hedging their bets that they'll be able to scoop up stock when it does drop. Still, with prices already sitting at three figures it's likely this is going to be a scrappy one.

A closer look at that shimmer

Close up on glittery surface of GTA 6 DualSense midsection

(Image credit: Sony)

The mid-section of the GTA 6 DualSense is potentially the most visually striking difference compared to a generic PS5 controller. The glossy shimmer that wraps around the thumbsticks bares a resemblance to the slightly glittered panels on the sides of the Astro Bot controller. This time, though, we're in full nebula purple with a far more iridescent aesthetic overall. Up against that stark white this is going to look gorgeous on the shelf.

Looks like the Netherlands is getting an early look

GTA 6 Dualsense pre-order listing at Netherlands site Media Markt

(Image credit: Media Markt)

No, it's not going to help GTA 6 DualSense pre-order hunters in the US or UK, but the Netherlands might be the location of the first sold limited edition controller. Site Media Markt has the white gamepad already listed at €89.99 and one lucky Redditor has been able to successfully make it through checkout to boot. We'll still have to wait a little longer, though, shipping is restricted.

Welcome to your GTA 6 DualSense pre-order guide

We're going to be tracking all US and UK GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders right here, so you've got the best chance at securing yourself a Vice City gamepad in time for the big day. Stay tuned as we round the corner to go-time, we'll keep you updated.

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