GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders drop soon, here's how to secure your Vice City controller
Less than 24 hours to go
This is the first official piece of GTA 6 hardware we've seen
Special edition hardware is a little rarer than it used to be in the good old days, but GTA 6 is the biggest launch of the decade. Still there's little by the way of extra accessories or merch taking Rockstar's stamp so far. If you're after a shelf piece this is your first chance at something physical to hold in the hands.
UK stock hunters keep an eye on Smyths Toys
Assuming this isn't a PS Direct only drop, UK stock hunters would do well to keep an eye on Smyths Toys. The retailer has been a dark horse of late, offering hard-to-find stock well ahead of other sites. While the jury's still out on whether this will be a widespread launch, it's worth keeping this one on the backburner.
Looks like those palm fronds are nicely raised
It looks like Sony is adding more of a three dimensional spin to its GTA 6 DualSense, with raised palm fronds splaying out underneath the face buttons and d-pad. At least I hope those are actually etched into the controller and not just a tricksy PR camera angle. It's rare to find an additional grip texture on a special edition DualSense.
GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders are likely to move fast
Even high profile controllers can sell out as resellers vie to get their hands on stock they can easily mark up. We saw it with the 30th Anniversary release and I expect we'll see it again with GTA 6's limited edition. With hype now reaching a fever pitch ahead of the November 19 release date tomorrow's pre-orders could move incredibly quickly.
Resellers are already listing GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders
The GTA 6 DualSense has already appeared at eBay, despite pre-orders not going live until 10am tomorrow. That's a pretty ballsy move, but you don't need me to tell you not to fall for it. These resellers don't have access to some kind of secret stockpile - they're just hedging their bets that they'll be able to scoop up stock when it does drop. Still, with prices already sitting at three figures it's likely this is going to be a scrappy one.
A closer look at that shimmer
The mid-section of the GTA 6 DualSense is potentially the most visually striking difference compared to a generic PS5 controller. The glossy shimmer that wraps around the thumbsticks bares a resemblance to the slightly glittered panels on the sides of the Astro Bot controller. This time, though, we're in full nebula purple with a far more iridescent aesthetic overall. Up against that stark white this is going to look gorgeous on the shelf.
Looks like the Netherlands is getting an early look
No, it's not going to help GTA 6 DualSense pre-order hunters in the US or UK, but the Netherlands might be the location of the first sold limited edition controller. Site Media Markt has the white gamepad already listed at €89.99 and one lucky Redditor has been able to successfully make it through checkout to boot. We'll still have to wait a little longer, though, shipping is restricted.
Welcome to your GTA 6 DualSense pre-order guide
We're going to be tracking all US and UK GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders right here, so you've got the best chance at securing yourself a Vice City gamepad in time for the big day. Stay tuned as we round the corner to go-time, we'll keep you updated.
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