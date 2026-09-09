GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders drop soon, here's how to secure your Vice City controller

GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders will be live in less than 24 hours, which means it's time to rev the engines and get ready to stock hunt. The last time a special release like this ran out of stock was when the 30th Anniversary model hit the shelves, but with 2026 firmly gripped in GTA fever I wouldn't be surprised if things moved quickly this week as well.

This isn't my first time in this situation. I've been tracking tough-to-find pre-orders since those hectic early days of the PS5's launch, covering all major retailers (and many smaller ones in the hopes of finding stock) and learning how they work. That means I know where to look for GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders, and how to prepare to make sure you've got the best chance at success.

There's one thing to note here, PlayStation's original blog post highlighted that pre-orders will be available "through direct.playstation.com in limited quantities." Nothing there mentions "participating retailers." That tells us other stores might not be invited to the party, and that this is a limited edition rather than a special edition. It means this might be a one-shot deal, with fewer chances for restocks.

The controller is available in two colorways, with both the black and white version launching alongside the game on November 19. That means you'll need to lock in for an early order if you want those Vice City vibes in your hands while taking your first steps in the latest release. GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders officially go live September 10 at 7am PT / 10am ET in the US and 10am in the UK, with prices set at $84.99 / £74.99.

Curated by Curated by Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've been tracking high-profile pre-orders for years now, going as far back as the original PS5 launch days. I've covered the launches of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary kit, countless limited edition controllers, Portal stock woes, and more. I'm also the proud owner of both the Astro Bot and 30th Anniversary DualSense, and keen to add to that collection.

Where to pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense in the US

PS Direct | Check stock PS Direct is the only retailer that PlayStation explicitly confirmed would have GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders tomorrow. This being a 'limited' release rather than a special edition means the brand's own store should be your top priority.

When a DualSense is widely available at larger retailers, Sony will usually say so. This time around it looks like PS Direct might be the only source of Vice City goodness tomorrow. Still, there's a little ambiguity in that wording, leaving space open for other stores to jump in as well. If that's the case, these are the retailers I'd recommend first and foremost.

Amazon | Check stock Amazon has been surprisingly punchy for special edition DualSense stock in the past, from Wolverine to Astro Bot. It is, however, sometimes a little late to make its listing viewable from a main search so this one might take some tinkering. Be sure to check the standard DualSense product page for another door.

Best Buy | Check stock Best Buy is usually one of the first retailers to the pre-order party, so I'd keep this one close to your bookmarks list as well. Like Amazon it can be a little finnicky with its product listings, but special editions are usually kept separate from the standard colorways (as they were with the 007: First Light release).

Walmart | Check stock Walmart sits towards the bottom of this list. While it can be one of the fastest retailers to offer high profile pre-orders, actually finding those controllers being sold by Walmart can be a little trickier.

Where to pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense in the UK

PS Direct | Check stock PS Direct is your first port of call in the UK as well. The retailer didn't state that stock would also be hosted at the usual 'participating retailers' so I'd put a good few eggs in this basket when GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders launch.

Evidence points to this GTA 6 DualSense launch running pretty tightly around PS Direct, but I wouldn't abandon hope at other stores. If more stock does appear with other retailers, this is where it will likely be.

Amazon | Check stock If other retailers are stocking the GTA 6 DualSense, Amazon will likely be in amongst them. This was one of the first retailers offering the 007: First Light and Wolverine controllers, and has a solid track record with limited releases like Astro Bot and the 30th Anniversary model as well. Keep an eye on the main DualSense listing as well, sometimes new releases hide in there.

Smyths Toys | Check stock Smyths Toys is also usually pretty speedy on pre-orders as well. This is another one to keep under your cap if PS Direct's pre-orders are joined by other stores.

Very | Check stock Very can be another dark horse in the pre-order race. It's often the first store I find with high-profile stock on the table, but that's only assuming we'll see action outside of PS Direct. This site lists its special editions separately to the main colorways.

Currys | Check stock Currys has plenty of limited edition DualSense stock on its shelves, and if other stores are invited, the GTA 6 version shouldn't be an exception. Not only that, but I regularly see additional software bundle deals up for grabs here, with release day delivery included.

How to prepare for GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders

Preparation is key to sailing through checkout when the heat is on. Thankfully, there are a number of things you can do now that will help you claim your controller when stock eventually lands.

1. Sign into your PlayStation account

Sony often requires its customers to be signed into a PlayStation account to have access to limited stock like this. Make sure you're logged in and that you stay logged in after your session, and be sure to double check shortly before that 10am go-time.

2. Save your payment and shipping details

Nobody wants to be sniped at checkout. When things are moving this fast, your GTA 6 DualSense pre-order isn't yours until you fully complete the order. That means you can get down to the final few clicks and still have your controller appear as out of stock at the end of it. This is a race to order confirmation, not a race to have one in your cart.

By making sure your payment and shipping details are up to date and saved you can sail through the checkout process in as little time as possible, reducing the chance of your gamepad being picked out your cart by a speedier player.

3. Refresh early

When the heat is on, PS Direct often uses a queuing process to keep demand from overwhelming its site. Getting into that queue as early as possible can make all the difference when there are only seconds between you and an 'out of stock' sign. Start regularly refreshing (but not mashing) the site from about half an hour out to make sure you catch the queue up front.

When will GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders be available? GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders will drop on September 10 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the US, with UK and Europe stores open at 10am local time

What is the GTA 6 DualSense price? Like many limited editions, the GTA 6 DualSense has a slightly higher price tag than the rest of the controller lineup. We're looking at $84.99 / £74.99 for the black and white versions of the gamepad.