After critics tore apart Rebel Moon and Netflix canceled all plans to expand his Star Wars-like universe, Zack Snyder needed a win. Unfortunately, it sounds like his latest movie, The Last Photograph, isn't it. The new project he produced, co-wrote, and directed debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, but critics have already labeled it as the "worst film in Zack's career."
Following his lengthy sci-fi endeavor with the new massive movies released on the streaming service to mixed reviews, The Last Photograph sees the director venture out of his comfort zone into what sounds like a more grounded tale. Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves) plays an ex-DEA agent on a search-and-rescue mission for his missing niece and nephew in South America, who teams up with a war photographer played by Fra Fee (Regent Balisarius from Rebel Moon Part One and Part Two).
If that sounds like a grueling and torturous tale, then you should see the reactions to it. Jason Gorber of @filmfest_ca said, "One of the worst [movies] to ever play this festival. APOCALYPSE NO. Just unabashedly shit on every level, an exercise in incompetence and hubris, and an embarrassment to have been screened." Matt Neglia @NextBestPicture agreed, "By the end, I genuinely wanted this to be the last film I ever have to see from him. Snyder desperately needs to stop shooting his own movies and return to adapting material strong enough to better withstand his worst overindulgences." @DawsBear also labeled it "An utter disgrace from start to finish. It is Snyder at his most unfiltered, with no studio intervention, and is the film's largest problem.”
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Of course, not everyone is tearing apart The Last Photograph, and some lucky(?) viewers are backing the movie as a brave venture for the director. @HeyitsmeUzi declared, "Zack Snyder's 'THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH' was amazing. The story was awesome, the cinematography was stunning, and the action was badass. That opening scene, though - wow. Dude needs to direct the live-action Call of Duty movie." @federalia also echoed similar thoughts, praising the new movie with, "The Last Photograph gives a new meaning to what an action thriller should be. Zack Snyder's carefully crafted work dazzles with his own jaw-dropping cinematography. It's his most grounded and best film yet."
It might not be checking everyone's box, but one thing that remains consistent is Snyder being a divisive director, and The Last Photograph feels like cold, hard proof of that. With no release date in sight or streaming service linked to distributing the movie, we'll have to wait a while and judge for ourselves somewhere down the line.
In the meantime, check out our ranking of Zack Snyder movies, where you're guaranteed to find at least one good film to watch while you wait.
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