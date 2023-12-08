Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon receives mixed early reactions and comparisons to Star Wars

The first reactions to Zack Snyder’s long-awaited Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire are here.

From the director of Man of Steel and 300, the new sci-fi Netflix film follows a universe controlled by a corrupt government. To fight back, a young woman named Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) sets out on a mission to make a stand against the evil Motherworld.

The idea for the film was once a pitch for a Star Wars movie before being redeveloped into an original idea. Alongside Boutella, the movie also stars Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins.

The first reactions are now here following the film's UK premiere. Early viewers have been calling it full of epic world-building, while some criticisms of the film have been that it spends too much time setting up Part Two.

"Okay #RebelMoon is quite simply epic," writes GamesRadar+’s Molly Edwards. "Massive scale, beautiful visuals (of course), awesome action, and some really fascinating mythology. There’s lots of exciting set-up for what’s to come, but it’s still very satisfying as its own movie ahead of Part 2. Jimmy has also stolen my heart."

Why Now World's Maria Lattila writes: "Oh, are we allowed to talk about #RebelMoon now? Visually very handsome and flows well but suffers from Part One Syndrome. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t keen on The Scargiver now though!"

The Hollywood Handle's Thomas Michael tweets: "Zack Snyder's #RebelMoon - Part One: A Child On Fire delivers & serves a triumphant welcome to a whole new & promising universe while featuring some of my favourite Zack Snyder moments to date. (+ a rivettingly badass, kickass, third act)."

"#RebelMoon took a while to find its groove, there's so much to explore and world-build," writes critic Sunny Ramgolam. "It excels in action as Snyder knows best and by the end I was on-board. I'm excited for a Part 2 and without all the baggage and expectation of the Star Wars series."

James Lister writes: "I've seen #RebelMoon and it is a visually awesome and epically ambitious ride. While not perfect, this first part will definitely leave you wanting more. Bring on PART TWO."

Another viewer, who saw it early at CCXP, writes: "Action reminds me of Batman in the Snyder Cut. The movie is beautifully shot, it feels like a fusion of Gladiator, Star Wars and Justice League in tone." However, they go on to add that, "Things move too fast, too much narration giving exposition to compensate the shorter theatrical version."

Rebel Moon is being split into two parts with Snyder teasing that the first movie will end on a "crazy cliffhanger" that sets up Part 2. "Tonally, they're very different movies," Snyder explains in the new issue of Total Film. "In Part 1 we spend a lot of time in the village, having this real relationship to the place and people. So that when we actually have to fight and die for them, we care about them."

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix this December 21 in the US and December 22 in the UK, with a limited theatrical release from December 15, while The Scargiver follows on April 19, 2024.

