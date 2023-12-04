Zack Snyder says Rebel Moon has a "crazy cliffhanger" that sets up Part 2

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is arriving on Netflix in two parts, with the first installment coming this year and the sequel releasing a few months later.

Part 1, titled A Child of Fire, sees a young woman named Kora (played by Sofia Boutella) seeking allies to help her make a stand against the villainous Mother World, which is threatening the peaceful farming planet of Veldt.

Speaking in the new 2024 preview issue of Total Film, which hits shelves this week, Snyder reveals more about what to expect of Part 1's sequel, which is titled The Scargiver.

"The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two," Snyder teases. "The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver."

If Part 1 is where Snyder will embed viewers in his original science-fiction world, and make you fall in love with its ragtag assembly of rebels, Part 2 is where all that set-up will pay off with the war for Veldt.

"Tonally, they're very different movies," Snyder explains. "In Part 1 we spend a lot of time in the village, having this real relationship to the place and people. So that when we actually have to fight and die for them, we care about them."

Total Film also has an exclusive image from The Scargiver, showing Djimon Hounsou's General Titus looking fearsome in the midst of battle. Check it out above.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix this December 22, with a limited theatrical release from December 15, while The Scargiver follows on April 19, 2024.

