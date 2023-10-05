Ridley Scott is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

Few directors have the vision, filmography or work ethic as Sir Ridley Scott. The 85-year-old Brit has directed 28 feature films so far across a superlative career, and that’s not to mention commercials, TV shows and more.

His work rate shows no signs of slowing down, and next up is his take on Napoleon. Reuniting him with Gladiator actor Joaquin Phoenix, the historical epic sees Scott succeed where Stanley Kubrick failed as he mounts a cinematic take on the life and times of the notorious French leader, via his relationship with Joséphine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby).

In Total Film’s new cover feature – which hits shelves and digital newsstands on 12 October – Scott talks in-depth about tackling Napoleon. From staging the epic battle scenes, to reteaming with Phoenix, to the no-nonsense approach that enables him to shoot his movies so quickly, it’s all covered.

And that’s not all. Scott also dives into his back catalogue to discuss several of the stone-cold classics he has put out throughout his career, including Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise and Gladiator (with new details on Gladiator 2).

Plus, master filmmakers including Christopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro pay tribute to Scott’s vision and influence. It’s the perfect primer on a cinematic legend before Napoleon hits cinemas on 22 November.

Look out for more Ridley Scott exclusives dropping imminently. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find news stories on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Next Goal Wins, Disney’s Wish, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, plus interviews with Natalie Portman, Robert Carlyle, Alfonso Cuarón and more. And, there’s a huge countdown of the 100 greatest horror movies of the 21st century, and, of course, all the news, reviews and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

