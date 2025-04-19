Andor season 2 first reactions call the Star Wars show "a miracle" that makes Rogue One even better
The first reactions for Andor season 2 are here
The reactions to the long-awaited Andor season 2 are here - and it's good news. The new episodes are being hailed as another benchmark for Star Wars on TV, and some off the best small screen entertainment this year.
Andor season 2 sees Diego Luna as thief-turned-Rebel Spy Cassian Andor, and reintroduces Ben Mendelsohn as Krennic (Mind you, the series is a prequel to Rogue One, so, no, they did not bring him back from the dead).
The series, created by Tony Gilroy, first premiered in 2022 and was quickly renewed. The second season was given an initial release date of August 2024 before being pushed back due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes.
First reactions are calling the new season "nothing short of a triumph," with GamesRadar's Fay Watson writing: "[Tony Gilroy] has essentially made four, epic films that deepen Cassian's story in a hugely emotional way. Diego Luna is fantastic but Genevieve O'Reilly and Ben Mendelsohn steal the show."
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9 had a similar reaction: "I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It's smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want and more. It's a miracle."
Critic Rafael Motamayor believes Andor season 2 is so good, it improves the associated works: "This is not just the best Star Wars show, but the best TV show I've seen all year, period. Utterly riveting, emotionally devastating storytelling. It makes not only Rogue One but even Rebels better."
Contributing Editor for Empire, Amon Warmann, mentions a change in pace after the first half: "It kicks into another gear entirely with episode 6 and rarely lets up. It's the standard by which all future Star Wars will be measured. Superb TV."
Andor season 2 is set to premiere on Disney Plus on April 22. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about. For more Disney, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.
