Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn teases his Andor arrival in perfect Krennic fashion: "I think it's a bit of a mismatch"

Ben Mendelsohn is returning as his fearsome Rogue One character Krennic in Andor season 2, and, by the sounds of things, he's going to have a big impact.

Andor has no shortage of Imperial villains already, of course, including Denise Gough's Dedra Meero. That's where the tension might come in.

"If they didn’t see eye to eye, to me, it's cute," Mendelsohn told Empire magazine. "Dedra versus Krennic? I think it's a bit of a mismatch. They're all underlings to Krennic."

Though, of course, they're all working towards the same goal. "They're all going in one direction," he added. "The Empire, if you speak your mind, there are differences of opinion."

Considering Krennic managed to clash with both Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader in Rogue One, we're sure that fireworks are in store when Andor season 2 arrives next year. Season 1 already featured plenty of bureaucratic infighting among the Imperials, after all.

Empire magazine also revealed the first look at the villain's return, and he's once again dressed in that sharp, white uniform.

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film," Cassian actor Diego Luna said earlier this year. "Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

Andor season 2 arrives on April 22, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.