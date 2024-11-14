Star Wars fans get first look at underrated villain in Andor season 2

A first look photo of Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic in Andor season 2 has been released.

Mendelsohn played Krennic in Rogue One, and you might remember that his appearance in the film culminated in an epic shootout between him and Cassian Andor (spoiler alert: he dies). His appearance in Andor season 2 makes perfect sense, however, given that the series is a prequel to Rogue One (which in turn is a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars.) You can check out the photo below.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the series first premiered in 2022. The long-awaited second season finally has a release date after being pushed back significantly from its initial August 2024 release due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. Season 2 is set to hit Disney Plus on April 22, 2025.

The returning cast includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra MEero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz. Diego Luna is, of course, back as thief-turned-rebel spy Cassian Andor – who was first introduced in Rogue One.

EXCLUSIVE 🌟Rogue One’s Orson Krennic is back in #Andor Season 2 – and set to clash with Dedra Meero."Dedra versus Krennic? I think it’s a bit of a mismatch," Ben Mendelsohn tells Empire.READ MORE: https://t.co/S8qZv5JvFk pic.twitter.com/w3yY1wD1QONovember 14, 2024

Footage debuted at D23 earlier this year which featured the first look at Krennic and K-2SO’s return. Fans were also treated to a surprise first look at Luna in the new season at D23 Brazil.

For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.