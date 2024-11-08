Star Wars fans get unexpected first look at Andor season 2 at D23 Brazil

Star Wars fans were treated to an unexpected first look at Andor season 2 at D23.

At the expo, fans can pose for a photo in front of a backdrop containing a first look image for Andor season 2 that sees Diego Luna's Cassian Andor walking forward in a smart black trench coat.

Andor, created by Tony Gilroy, first hit Disney Plus in 2022. The series is a prequel to Rogue One, which in turn is a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars. Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One, stars as Cassian Andor, thief-turned-Rebel spy, chronicaling his journey as he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire. Season 2 was initially slated for an August 2024 release, but the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes put a halt in production.

The cast includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genenieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra MEero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz.

Season 2 does not yet have a release date, though footage debuted at D23 earlier this year which featured the first look at Krennic and K-2SO’s return. Luna also recently teased that show will make people think differently about Rogue one, saying, "Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool.”

