Andor's Krennic star teases a "different" version of his Star Wars villain compared to Rogue One: "He's getting ready to rock and roll"

Andor season 2 brings back Rogue One villain Orson Krennic, but he's a little different this time around. Set in the years leading up to his role as the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Galactic Empire, the new episodes introduce new shades to the Imperial officer, which is something actor Ben Mendelsohn says he relished.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, the actor says viewers will see a new side to Krennic in the upcoming show. "I think we're dealing with some different bits of him," he grins. "This is sort of him in his development to what he becomes and I think to that degree, he's a little fruitier."

Mendelsohn adds: "We see an early part in Rogue One of him and Galen Erso as quite young men, sort of young in the empire, lots of hopes, lots of dreams. But, you know, he's getting ready to rock and roll here. It's a joy to be back."

As his co-star Denise Gough – who plays Dedra Meero in the show – points out, it was clear he was "having fun" with it too. "Watching it all up close was like, 'Wow'. He was at a disco." Mendelsohn laughs, "I was having a good time."

It's not yet clear how Krennic will play into Andor season 2, but we do know that the story picks up a year after the events of season 1. This time around the show is also opting for a different structure, covering the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Each time period will cover a year period, told across four separate batches of three episodes. It was a structure that creator Tony Gilroy says came to them out of "desperation", but he's glad happened the way it did.

Andor season 2 begins on April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK. For more, check out our Andor season 2 release schedule and our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.