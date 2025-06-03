The Acolyte creator had one "guiding principle" for their canceled Star Wars show: "What would George [Lucas] do?"

A year after being canceled, The Acolyte creator Lesyle Headland's "guiding principle" for the Star Wars show has been revealed.

Speaking to Gold Derby, cinematographer Chris Teague revealed how they settled on an approach of "elegant simplicity" when filming the Disney Plus series, which revolved around the saga of two identical twins – Mae and Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg) – and an ongoing murder mystery after a Jedi (Carrie-Anne Moss) is slain.

From there, Headland subscribed to the mantra of mirroring what George Lucas aimed to achieve back in 1977.

"Leslye would always say, 'What would George do? What would George think?' And that was our guiding principle."

Teague added, "If we're going to move the camera, it needs to mean something. It needs to underline some part of the narrative, or it needs to be connected to some aspect of the choreography, or something like that."

The Acolyte, also starring Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, was canceled in August 2024, with one report suggesting it was down to 'bad viewership' on Disney's streaming service.

Unfortunately for fans everywhere in a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas never got round to creating a live-action Star Wars show before Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm back in 2012.

The closest attempt, Star Wars: Underworld, was unable to get off the ground – largely due to concerns over its ambitious scale and budget.

For more on the franchise's future, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies. Then dive into past adventures with the full Star Wars timeline.