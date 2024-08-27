Why did The Acolyte get canceled? New details surrounding the Star Wars show's production reportedly reveal the reasons

Wondering why The Acolyte got canceled? Well, some newly released, behind-the-scenes details about the Star Wars show reportedly reveal the reasons.

According to Jeff Sneider (via ComicBookMovie.com), the series' "bad viewership" and mixed reviews played a major role in Disney deciding not to renew it for a second season. He also claims that the leaked news that Keanu Reeves was once in the running to play Master Sol had a negative effect on the Jedi-centric prequel's reception, as fans had hoped for a Matrix reunion between the John Wick star and Carrie-Anne Moss. (The role ultimately went to Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae).

"Insiders explain that The Acolyte was canceled because viewership was bad, and that there's really nothing more to it than that – even though at least one cast member said they were surprised by the decision," said Sneider. "I'm told that The Acolyte's viewership collapsed following the first two episodes, whereas with Andor, viewership steadily climbed throughout the season, so the show was renewed for season 2. Andor also drew exceptional reviews, whereas The Acolyte's reviews were more mixed.

"Like all shows, The Acolyte was subject to an extensive notes process," he continued, "but at the end of the day, it was very much the show that [showrunner Leslye] Headland wanted to make."

Elsewhere, it was alleged that each episode cost around $630K per minute of screentime, which checks out with its rumored $180 million budget.

The Acolyte season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus. While fans were worried that the studio would remove it from the platform, after it seemed merchandise had been taken off of the Disney Store, Sneider claims it has no such plans.

