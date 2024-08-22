The Acolyte's apparent removal from Disney's store has Star Wars fans fearing it's about to become "lost media"

Just days after The Acolyte's cancelation, Star Wars fans have noticed that merchandise from the series has seemingly been removed from Disney's online store – and it has them fearing the worst.

Right now, The Acolyte's product page is completely empty. Previously, merch including sweatshirts and t-shirts, were available to buy; they now bring up an error message. Other Star Wars items from different lines and series – including those out of stock – are still available to purchase. Right now, it seems like it's only The Acolyte that's gone AWOL.

Inevitably, this has led to some (including on Reddit) worrying that The Acolyte is about to become "lost media" – i.e. removed from Disney Plus entirely.

While there's no indication that The Acolyte will be scrubbed from the streamer, Disney does have previous with taking one high-profile original – Willow – off the service last year, a decision star Warwick Davis decried as "embarrassing" with writer John Bickerstaff calling it "cruel" in a now-deleted Twitter post.

No cast or crew from The Acolyte has yet addressed the cancelation, though fans had previously been vocal in wanting to bring the show back with a #RenewTheAcolyte social media campaign.

Another Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, is launching on Disney Plus in December. A second season of Ahsoka is also in the works, while The Mandalorian and Grogu is the next Star Wars movie and is set for release on May 22, 2026.

