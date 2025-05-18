Netflix is losing a Star Trek show, but it "has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious" – and the showrunners are hopeful it will find a second life elsewhere

A Star Trek show that's a favorite for many fans might be about to get lost in space with news that the family-friendly animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy, is about to get taken off Netflix. The animated series that initially began on Paramount was cancelled after one season, before it got caught in the tractor beam of the big red N. Now it's been revealed that the show could be at risk of going off the air again, not because of a dip in viewership, but due to expiring rights issues.

In a joint post from the show's creators, Dan and Kevin Hageman, on X, the heads of Star Trek: Prodigy said, "While the future removal of #StarTrekProdigy on Netflix is disconcerting, it has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious. We’ve come to learn the license for S1 is up June 24, and S2 Dec 31. We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserves it."

While the future removal of #StarTrekProdigy on Netflix is disconcerting, it has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious. The license for S1 is up June 24, and S2 Dec 31. We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserve it.May 14, 2025

For those not up to date on the Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Prodigy is set after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, and sees a group of youngsters board a unoccupied USS Protostar on the Tars Lamora prison colony. From there, they work together to make it from the Delta to Alpha Quadrant and even got some words of advice from the legendary Captain Janeway.

History dictates that, given the critical acclaim and audience reaction it's received, there really is no reason for the show to suffer as much as it has. After being nominated for three Children's and Family Emmy Awards and winning two, it has undoubtedly demonstrated that it has the stuff to keep going, and a campaign was even put into action when the show suffered its first cancellation on Paramount+.

As it stands, marketing is even beginning to list season 2 as "The Final Season." We can only hope that this is just another blip in the warp drive and Star Trek: Prodigy comes back for thirds at a later date. For now, if your little scamps still need some entertainment, why not pick from our list of 30 best family films here that promise absolutely no tears. Maybe.