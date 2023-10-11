Star Trek: Prodigy finds new home at Netflix after cancellation

Star Trek: Prodigy has found a new home at Netflix after being canceled at Paramount Plus.

Prodigy is a 3D-animated series, the first in the Star Trek franchise, that follows a group of young aliens who find the abandoned starship Protostar. The voice cast includes Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew. Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Daveed Diggs play recurring roles, with archived audio of several Star Trek franchise characters being used throughout the series.

The series was canceled earlier this year along with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, and Queen of the Universe, and was subsequently removed from the streaming platform. Fans of the series quickly started a "#SaveStarTrekProdigy" campaign, which showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman acknowledged in a joint statement.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," The Hagemans and executive producer Alex Kurtzman wrote in a joint statement. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 is set to hit Netflix this year with season 2 coming in 2024.