Willow's Warwick Davis calls out Disney over the show's removal from streaming

Willow star Warwick Davis has spoken out against Disney Plus after the streamer removed the series from their platform earlier this year.

"I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series any more? #embarrassing," Davis tweeted .

After hitting the streamer in November 2022, the show was canceled in March 2023 and Disney Plus removed the episodes from the platform two months later in May as part of a content purge that affected both Disney Plus and Hulu. Other original series that were also deleted during the cost-cutting initiative include Y: The Last Man and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Based on the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name, Willow followed the titular sorcerer, played by Davis in both the film and the show, as he teams up with a ragtag band of heroes to save their realm from the evil Gales. The cast of the eight-part series also included Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, and Tony Revolori, along with guest appearances from Christian Slater, Adwoa Aboah, and Ralph Ineson.

The show's creator, Jon Kasdan, had a slightly different take on the matter, though. "I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special," Kasdan wrote on Twitter in May .

"I worry about many things but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on [Disney Plus] or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive."

