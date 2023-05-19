Disney Plus is removing dozens of original movies and shows

In a surprise move, Disney Plus and Hulu are removing dozens of movies and shows – as soon as next week.
While the full list hasn’t been revealed, Deadline reports that the likes of Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, and more will depart the streaming services from May 26.
The decision to remove original exclusives may be new for Disney, but it’s part of a worrying industry trend that’s become more and more prevalent in recent years. In 2022, Netflix removed Hemlock Grove as well as its Marvel Netflix series from the service. HBO Max – now just ‘Max’ – took down 20 originals and multiple animated series from its slate last year – due to Warner Bros. merge with Discovery (H/T Variety). No reason for Disney taking content off its service has been given, though it now means there is now no way to watch several Disney Plus favorites thanks to the lack of a physical release.
Below is a taste of the biggest shows leaving the service – though more could still be on the way. It's by no means an exhaustive list. All in all, it amounts to hundreds of hours of content being taken away from subscribers.
Shows and movies leaving Disney Plus in May 2023
- A Spark Story
- America the Beautiful
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Best in Dough
- Best in Snow
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Big Shot
- Black Beauty
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Clouds
- Darby and the Dead
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Dollface
- Earth to Ned
- Encore!
- Everything’s Trash
- Foodtastic
- Howard
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- Just Beyond
- Little Demon
- Love in the Time of Corona
- Maggie
- Magic Camp
- Marvel’s MPower
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- Pistol
- Rosaline
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- The Hot Zone
- The Making Of Willow
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The One and Only Ivan
- The Premise
- The Princess
- The Quest
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure
- Turner & Hooch
- Weird but True!
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Y: The Last Man
