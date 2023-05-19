Disney Plus is removing dozens of original movies and shows

In a surprise move, Disney Plus and Hulu are removing dozens of movies and shows – as soon as next week.

While the full list hasn’t been revealed, Deadline reports that the likes of Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, and more will depart the streaming services from May 26.

The decision to remove original exclusives may be new for Disney, but it’s part of a worrying industry trend that’s become more and more prevalent in recent years. In 2022, Netflix removed Hemlock Grove as well as its Marvel Netflix series from the service. HBO Max – now just ‘Max’ – took down 20 originals and multiple animated series from its slate last year – due to Warner Bros. merge with Discovery (H/T Variety). No reason for Disney taking content off its service has been given, though it now means there is now no way to watch several Disney Plus favorites thanks to the lack of a physical release.

Below is a taste of the biggest shows leaving the service – though more could still be on the way. It's by no means an exhaustive list. All in all, it amounts to hundreds of hours of content being taken away from subscribers.

Shows and movies leaving Disney Plus in May 2023

A Spark Story

America the Beautiful

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Better Nate Than Ever

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen

Clouds

Darby and the Dead

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Everything’s Trash

Foodtastic

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Pistol

Rosaline

Stargirl

Stuntman

The Hot Zone

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

Y: The Last Man

If you're having trouble filling out your watchlist, be sure to check out our lists of the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies. Then get a dose of Disney magic with our guide to new Disney movies.