Netflix is removing one of its first ever streaming originals Hemlock Grove

One of the first ever Netflix originals, Hemlock Grove, will soon no longer be available on the streamer. In October, the show will be removed from Netflix's massive entertainment library. GamesRadar+ has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The show, set in Pennsylvania, is a murder mystery that focuses on the titular fictional town of Hemlock Grove. Secrets and the supernatural abound. Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, and Penelope Mitchell star, and Eli Roth executive produces. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Brian McGreevy. The first season debuted on April 19, 2023, with the third and final season dropping on October 23, 2015.

Hemlock Grove became the first original, online exclusive streaming show to be nominated at the Emmys in 2013, picking up nods for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

No reason has yet been given for the removal, but all three seasons will stop streaming on October 22. Of course, this isn't the first time an original has been removed from the streamer, with Netflix's Marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones now streaming on Disney Plus.

HBO Max has recently made headlines with the removal of multiple originals from the service, along with the surprise cancellation of Batgirl – the DC movie, set to be a HBO Max original, was scrapped even though it had already been filmed, with reports pointing to financial reasons along with a strategy shift for the company.

