Netflix is removing its interactive specials very soon, including Black Mirror's Bandersnatch

The big red N is finally pulling the plug on one of its most daring ventures with news that Black Mirror's interactive movie, Bandersnatch, which came with multiple endings, is set to be removed from Netflix. On May 12, it and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend will disappear from the streaming service. The Black Mirror one-off movie departs just after the seventh season of the show was released on Netflix, which included an episode featuring characters that made their original appearance in Bandersnatch.

The 'Plaything' episode of season 7 saw the return of Will Poulter's character from Bandersnatch, Colin Ritman, who, a decade after the events of the interactive instalment, comes up with a new game idea of Thronglets. Bandersnatch was the final batch of 24 interactive titles that appeared on the streaming service, which began slowly getting phased out since November 2024. At the time, The Verge was told by the company that the venture had “served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

But while the initial chapter of this corner of the Black Mirror universe might be getting ripped from the record books, the show's creator, Charlie Brooker, has revealed that he has another Bandersnatch-bound story that might appear in the future. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the recent season, Brooker discussed future prospects and explained, "I did work out the storyline for a completely different sequel for Bandersnatch, which was going to be called Banderstruck, but I never got to do it."

Teasing that it was set in a different era, Brooker added, "I’m agnostic as to what it was going to be. I was kicking around a sort of idea, which I might still revisit." It's a decision that has yet to be made, but know that if it does arrive on our screens, you won't be making any additional decisions about where the story goes while you watch it. If you want to see the best of the best Black Mirror episodes, be sure to check out our ranking list here.