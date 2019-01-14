Every Black Mirror: Bandersnatch ending explained and how to get them

There are a lot of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch endings. Netflix's interactive choose-your-own-adventure film lets you make choices at key points as you watch and leads you down numerous paths as you do. The big question is: how many Bandersnatch endings are there, and how do you get them all?

There are five ‘real’ endings to ‘80s game developer Stefan Butler's (Fionn Whitehead) attempt to adapt the adventure book Bandersnatch into a video game. That is a conclusion where the game is released and scored. But there are also several other endings where the game might not get released, or other things can happen. The game even loops around sometimes when a choice leads to a dead end, so it's possible to see a range of things happen.

After Bandersnatch came out on December 28 I ended up watching way longer than I'd intended because my curiosity about the different pathways got the better of me. That's where the diagram below comes from. Welcome to my brain. After that you'll find a definitive list of all the Bandersnatch endings and what you need to achieve them.

Let’s take a look, then, at every Bandersnatch ending I could find (including how to get them for yourself), and see how far the rabbit hole goes. Be prepared, certain conclusions can involve a lot of options, but not all of them matter so I’ve just detailed the major ones you need to follow to get to each specific ending. If you’re following a path and an option we haven’t mentioned comes up, don’t worry, just keep going and you should still make it to the correct ending. Oh, and in case it wasn’t obvious, there’s major Bandersnatch spoilers to follow...

Take the Tuckersoft job ending (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: Being offered a job at the video game publisher Tuckersoft is one of the first meaningful decisions you get to make. However, if you accept the job the game will be released to mediocre scores, prompting Coling to try again in an apparently meta awareness that he’s playing a game and can go again. Or, you know, just a clever tutorial drive home how things work.

How to get it:

Take the job at Tuckersoft

Pour tea on the computer ending (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: This is another way of ending the story without any real resolution. While Stefan is struggling to make the game you can choose to shout at Stefan’s dad, or ruin the computer with a cup of tea in the keyboard. Choosing the tea will simply stop the game being made and restart the loop.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Pour tea on the computer

Destroy computer ending (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: Again, this is less of an ending and more of a way to just stop the story and force another loop reset. Spoilers: if, when asked, you choose to destroy your computer you can’t finish the game and everything just grinds to a halt. You’ll have to shout at Stefan’s dad and take the drugs you get from the resulting therapy to continue.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Shout at dad

Flush or throw drugs

Destroy the computer

Jump from Colin’s balcony ending (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: This is a very definite ending because death is kind of like that. To get this you’ll have to refuse the Tuckersoft job and work from home, shout at Stefan’s dad when things are going badly and then, when you’re taken to therapy, chase after Colin. You’ll end up at his flat and whether you choose to or not, take acid. During a rant about reality and freewill you have the choice to make Colin jump from the balcony or make Stefan do it. If Stefan jumps, the game is finished by other people and isn’t very good.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Shout at dad

Follow Colin

Take LSD (happens even if you refuse)

Choose to jump

Take Medication ending (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: If you chose to go straight to therapy when Stefan’s father takes you, you’ll open up the option to take the medication you’re given instead of throwing it away. If you do, you finish the game and it’s released, but reviews badly because the meds kicked in and dampen Stefan’s creative process.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Go to therapy instead of following Colin

Take pills

P.A.C.S ending (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: This is one of the more involved endings that specifically plays off past decisions. You have to talk about Stefan’s mother when you first visit therapy then, later, when Stefan is taken there by his father, run away and follow Colin. While at Colin’s flat (where he rants about “program and control” on acid), get him to jump off the balcony. When you get the option to take the pills you’re given you have to throw them away instead of flushing them and then, when you take a break, chose the book instead of the photo.

You’ll then be able to enter P.A.C.S. as the code in the safe, which leads to you discovering you’re a psychological experiment. Then when you then reach the “Who’s there?” part of the story you can choose ‘P.A.C.S.’ instead of the symbol or Netflix option. This will lead to confronting and killing Stefan’s father, and unlock the option to call the therapist using the number 20541. This will then mean the murder is discovered before the game is finished and when Tuckersoft release it unfinished it goes on to score poorly.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Follow Colin

Make Colin jump off the balcony

Throw away pills

Choose the book

Enter P.A.C.S. as the safe code

Bandersnatch scores highly ending and Pearl remakes it (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: This, despite Stefan’s father’s brutal murder and dismemberment, is considered one of the better endings because the game is released before the murder is discovered and hailed as a instant, groundbreaking classic. You can’t make an omelette, etc… Some of the options here aren’t important as choosing either will get the game result but you’ll have to talk about Stefan’s mother in therapy, hit the desk, chose the photo, and then choose to show the symbol on screen. That’ll lead to you father’s death and you must dismember the body to ensure it’s hidden long enough for the game to come out and be a huge success. A flash forward later reveals it's later taken off the shelves after the murder is discovered but still gains a cult status. As a result you later see Colin's daughter Pearl, all grown up and trying to remake the game in the future, and giving you the option to control her.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Shout at dad

If you follow Colin instead of therapy, make sure he jumps

Flush or throw away the drugs

Hit the desk

Choose the photo

Choose the symbol

Kill father and chop up the body

Stefan is committed ending (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: This is one of the endings where the game isn’t released and instead Stefan is dragged away literally kicking and screaming. The main thing you absolutely need to do is choose the Netflix logo as that sets this path in stone. After that you’ll end up in therapy talking about how you’re on a TV show. When the doctor asks if you’d like Stefan’s story to be more exciting you can answer ‘Yeah or ‘Fuck, yeah’ to trigger a fight, then just keep fighting to get taken away.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Shout at dad

Flush drugs

Hit the desk

Choose the photo

Choose the Netflix logo

Choose to fight

It’s all a TV show ending (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: This is a fourth wall-breaking ending that reveals it’s all a TV show and ends with the actor who plays Stefan revealing he’s maybe a little too much into character. Again, the main thing is choosing the Netflix logo when you can communicate with Stefan. You’ll end up in therapy again, however, chose to jump out of the window when the option arises and the camera will pull back to reveal you’re on a set and the window’s not real.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Shout at dad

Flush drugs

Hit the desk

Choose the photo

Choose the Netflix logo

Choose more action

Jump out of the window

Stefan dies in the past (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: You have to talk about Stefan’s Mother to access this ending as it reveals her death in a train accident. With that information you’re able to retrieve Stefan’s toy rabbit when you visit the safe using the password ‘TOY’ and return it in the past. When the option arises get on the train with Stefan’s mother in the flashback/memory/past (depending on what you think that scene really is), you need to decide to go with her, which results in Stefan dying in therapy. Pretty final as endings go.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Shout at dad

Go to therapy

Flush drugs

Hit desk

Pick up book

Enter TOY as the safe code

Colin, Thakur, or Kitty visit and Stefan goes to prison (Bandersnatch released)

The ending: This ending is one of the most confusing options as there are several variations, not least one that brings Colin back from the dead (or another timeline according to his previous acid rant). It can also includes the game being released or not released, and the possibility of Tuckersoft going under completely. The core storyline involves getting to the stage where you kill Stefan’s father and burying the body rather than chopping it up. It always ends up with Stefan in prison and the variations include:



1. Tell Tuckersoft owner, Thakur, that you can bring the game in when he calls you and Colin’s wife Kitty will come around to ask about Colin.

2. Tell Tuckersoft owner, Thaker, you can’t bring the game in when he calls you and Thaker will come around to visit and is killed when he discovers the murder.

3. Colin comes around to visit.

This seems to be triggered by either getting the therapist’s number wrong when you try to call her, or repeating the loop and choosing the path again that would have led to Kitty visiting. Either way Colin should appear this time, apparently recovered from jumping out of his window. Like Thacker he’ll discover the murder, but you can choose to kill him or let him go.

How to get it:

Don’t take the job at Tuckersoft

Talk about Stefan’s mum in therapy

Shout at dad

If you follow Colin instead of therapy, he jumps

Flush or throw drugs

Hit the desk

Choose the photo

Choose the symbol

Kill father and bury the body

Jeff Minter stabs you (Bandersnatch unfinished)

The ending: There’s a secret ending of sorts where the original Bandersnatch book author Jerome F. Davies (played by legendary ‘80s game dev Jeff Minter) appears in a dream and stabs you, causing you to wake up.

How to get it:

Choose the photo twice

The playable Nohzdyve ending

The ending: There’s a very specific set of circumstances that will get you an actual playable copy of Nohzdyve that you can then play on a Spectrum emulator . To get it you have to pick a very specific combination of responses throughout the whole show. If you do, then on a second playthrough Stefan will listen to a Spectrum computer loading tape on the bus that can be loaded into an actual Spectrum to access this page on a promotional Tuckersoft site where you can download the Nohzdyve game. I’m not going to list all the options here because it pretty much involves every choice you can make throughout the movie (a lot), and you can access the game straight from the link above anyway.

That is, as of writing, every Black Mirror: Bandersnatch ending we know about. If you think there’s another, or other ways of getting existing conclusions, then leave a comment below.