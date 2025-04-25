Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy once experienced "horrible, horrible doubt" about the Star Wars show: "What have I done? I've f*cked my life"

Andor season 2 has become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever – but showrunner Tony Gilroy initially experienced "horrible, horrible doubt."

"I spent the first year, even when I was in London pre-COVID, I began to have just the worst buyer's remorse," Gilroy told John August and The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin on their podcast.

"I mean epic, every morning, 'What have I done? I've fucked my life. I shouldn't have done this.' Now, I've committed," he continued. "All these people are here. This is horrible. When COVID came, I kind of thought, 'You know what? Thank God. That will kill the show. And thank God.' And I was very, very unhappy when the phone calls started coming [to continue]. And then I was like, 'Well, I'm not coming back to London to die for this show.' Then they were like – 'Well, I'm not going to direct anymore.' It's two speeds."

He added: "Number one, you have your pride of work. That never goes away. I think anybody who gets onto this podcast is probably in that category of obsessive human being. You're just going to do the best you can all the time, but it was with horrible, horrible doubt."

Eventually, though, he started to feel better. "It really wasn't until we started shooting, and stuff started coming in, and it started to pull together," he recalled. "My brother Johnny really came in and was really seeing stuff. I was like, 'Well, this is going to be good.' My feelings changed as we did the first season."

Andor season 2 has been near-universally praised – and season 1 was also a massive critical success.

The show continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can keep up with our Andor season 2 release schedule.

