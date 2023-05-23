Willow creator Jon Kasdan has spoken out about the fantasy series being removed from Disney Plus – and his response is rather unexpected. The writer, who has also penned the likes of Dawson's Creek and Solo: A Star Wars Story, took to Twitter recently to explain why he's "kinda into" the studio pulling the show off its platform.

"I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special," Kasdan wrote candidly.

"I worry about many things but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on [Disney Plus] or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive."

Based on the 1988 film of the same name, Willow sees Warwick Davis reprise his role as the titular sorcerer who teams up with an unlikely band of heroes to rescue a prince and save their world from monstrous creatures called the Gales. Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Tony Revolori round out the supporting cast.

On May 19, Disney Plus and Hulu announced that several titles would soon be erased from their service on May 26. Alongside Willow, Rosaline, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Y: The Last Man were among those listed.

Willow is available to stream now on Disney Plus.