Andor creator says the season 2 finale's poignant twist is meant to end the series on a "hopeful note"

The Andor season 2 finale had its fair share of poignant moments, with the tragic fate of the rebels in Rogue One looming as a heavy, unspoken presence in the show.

However, one of the most affecting parts of the finale was intended to leave the series on an "upbeat" note, according to creator Tony Gilroy.

Warning: there are major Andor season 2 finale spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen episode 12 yet and don't want to know what happens!

If you're still here, you'll know the finale reveals that Bix was pregnant with Cassian's child and has since given birth on Ferrix. Cassian doesn't know this, as he doesn't see her again after she leaves in the middle of the night in episode 9, so he dies in Rogue One without ever knowing that he's a father.

"I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter," Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. 'Rebellions are built on hope' isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that."

"Rebellions are built on hope," is a line said by Cassian to Jyn Erso in Rogue One, but another minor character actually said it first. In Andor season 2 episode 8, the hotel clerk on Ghorman says it to Cassian, but Gilroy actually has his son to thank for it.

"It’s embarrassing," he added. "My office is in my house, and my son is a very big Star Wars fan. So he comes over one day and he said, 'Whatcha going to do about "rebellions are build on hope"?!' And I go, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'Well, who’s going to say it?' And I go, 'It comes up in Rogue.' He said, 'But where did Cassian get it from?” And I go, 'Doesn’t that come from somewhere else [in the movie]?' He goes, 'No, it comes from nowhere.' I’m like, 'Holy shit. I better find somebody to drop this in there.' So my son really saved my ass on that."

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now available to stream on Disney Plus.