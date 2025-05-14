One of the biggest surprises in the Andor season 2 finale gives Cassian a poignant way to live on – and makes Rogue One even more heartbreaking

The latest batch of episodes has brought Andor season 2 to an end and it's an emotional ride, to say the least. As the show races towards the events of Rogue One, the fate of the rebels on Yavin 4 is a heavy, unspoken presence in the background – but one moment at the end of the finale just made the movie even sadder.

Warning: the following contains major Andor season 2 finale spoilers, so turn back now if you haven't seen episode 12 and don't want to know what happens!

If you're still here, you'll know that the finale ends with a heartbreaking revelation: Bix was pregnant and has given birth to Cassian's child.

But, of course, Cassian doesn't even know that Bix was expecting his baby: the pair parted ways in season 2 episode 9 when Bix unexpectedly leaves in the night while Cassian is asleep, and they haven't seen each other since.

Bix had been struggling with PTSD throughout the show, and earlier that night Cassian had told her that he was done with the Rebellion and wanted to get away to start a new life with her. When he wakes up, he finds that she's gone, leaving behind a video message in which she says that she can't be the reason he stops fighting and she's choosing the Rebellion for the both of them.

Anyone familiar with the plot of Rogue One knows that Cassian is a martyr for the cause, so he'll never meet his child, or see Bix again. Sob. At least they seem to be living a quiet life on Ferrix for now.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus.