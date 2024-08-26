The Acolyte star is "quite surprised" at the Star Wars show being canceled, but is still holding out hope for the future: "You never know what can happen"

Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte season 1 below!

The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae has spoken out about the show's surprise cancellation.

"To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well," Lee told Entertainment Weekly. The actor also said, "as you know, my character had died already in the first season. So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved [showrunner] Leslye Headland's writing.

"I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm."

Lee played Master Sol, a Jedi Master who lived at the end of the High Republic. His shock death came at the hands of his former Padawan Osha (Amandla Stenberg) who Force-chokes him. The cast includes Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Annie Moss, Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Headland had previously told Collider that she had pitched The Acolyte as a "multi-season show," and intended to resolve that season 1 cliffhanger.

Added Lee: "Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future. Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season."

The Acolyte season 1 is streaming on Disney Plus.