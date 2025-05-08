One of Andor season 2's most shocking moments has a haunting parallel with the final act of Rogue One

Andor season 2 hasn't even reached its final act yet, but things are already at fever pitch. The latest batch of episodes saw the horrifying Ghorman Massacre, Mon Mothma's stirring speech to the senate, and a long-awaited confrontation. Well, for one party, anyway.

In the midst of the violence that breaks out on Ghorman in episode 8, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) still manages to spot Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) across Tarkin Square. He's waited a long time for this moment, and he instantly rushes over to confront him as years of obsession come to a head. Cassian, however, doesn't even recognize him and asks, "Who are you?" Before this has had the chance to sink in, Carro Rylanz shoots Syril in the head and he dies.

It's a shocking moment, but one fan has spotted a neat parallel with Rogue One that adds another layer to the exchange. Towards the end of the 2016 prequel movie, Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) comes face-to-face with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and holds her at blaster-point, asking the same question that Cassian asked Syril.

However, unlike Syril, Jyn actually gets a chance to reply. She identifies herself as Galen Erso's daughter and tells Krennic that he's lost because her father has put a flaw in the Death Star. It's a powerful moment, and a pretty moving callback.

