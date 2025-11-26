Despite the success of Rebel Moon, Netflix has reportedly cancelled two upcoming Zack Snyder projects

A new report suggests that Netflix's own Snyderverse might be coming to an end.

According to Forbes, it all began when Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead sequel and an animated spin-off were quietly cancelled in August 2024. Now, two more projects have reportedly hit the chopping block: a second season of Snyder's Norse mythology adult animated series Twilight of the Gods, and the untitled LAPD SWAT movie that the filmmaker had also announced last year.

Snyder's sci-fi adventure Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released in December 2023, and was immediately followed by a sequel, The Scargiver, in April 2024. Despite negative to mixed reviews, both films topped the streaming charts, Netflix also released director's cuts for both films. Twilight of the Gods hit the streamer in September 2024, and followed a half-human, half-Jötunn warrior named Sigrid who vows revenge on Thor after he pulls a Red Wedding and slaughters her clan mid-ceremony. The animated series currently sits at a 76% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyond Netflix, however, Snyder's "passion project" film The Last Photograph is currently in production – and stars Rebel Moon actors Suart Martin and Fra Free. The story, written by Kurt Johnstad, follows an ex-DEA operative who must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew after their diplomat parents are killed. A TV series based on 300, Snyder's 2006 epic historical action movie, is also still in the works... and probably won't premiere on Netflix.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows and movie release dates still to come in 2025 and beyond.