The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

There are some intriguing new titles launching this week, with both The Beast in Me and Malice sounding like gripping new dramas. There's also a new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a new episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, and more.

There are some intriguing new titles launching this week, with both The Beast in Me and Malice sounding like gripping new dramas. There's also a new documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a new episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, and more.

So if you're ready for a great night in front of the TV, let's find something for you to watch. When you're done reading here, don't forget to check out our lists of the best Disney Plus movies and the best Disney Plus shows for more streaming inspiration.

The Beast in Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Claire Danes re-teams with Homeland producer Howard Gordon for this tense psychological thriller, which also boasts Jodie Foster and Conan O'Brien as executive producers.

Danes plays Aggie, an author who is still reeling from the death of her young son, when obnoxious real estate magnate Nile (Matthew Rhys) moves in next door. Aggie becomes quickly fixated on her new neighbor – and fired up to write again for the first time since losing her boy. Not only does Jarvis have big plans to redevelop the area, but his wife has gone missing. Could it be that Nile is a murderer? That's what Aggie starts to suspect – and so begins a twisty-turny cat-and-mouse game between the two neighbors turned rivals. The full eight-episode series drops this week.

Malice

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

British comedian, presenter, and actor Jack Whitehall makes for a surprising villain in this new thriller series. He plays Adam, a tutor who manipulates his way into becoming a nanny for the Tanner family, then works to turn Jamie Tanner (The X-Files star David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other. Is Jamie too late to stop him?

Whitehall is a household name in the UK, best known for his cheeky personality. Playing a baddie is against type, but that's what makes his turn here so much fun. It's also always good to see David Duchovny back in a leading role. All six episodes of Malice are streaming on Prime Video from November 14.

One to One: John and Yoko

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

It's a great time to be a fan of the Fab Four. The Beatles Anthology is getting a fresh lick of paint this later month with a remastered version of the classic documentary heading to Disney Plus. Meanwhile, over on HBO Max, One to One: John and Yoko delves into the lives of frontman John Lennon and his iconic artist partner, Yoko Ono, in the years after The Beatles broke up and the couple took up residency in New York's Greenwich Village.

With rare footage from the One to One 1972 benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards' film offers a valuable insight into the personal, political, and artistic lives of Lennon and Ono in the years following the end of The Beatles.

Palm Royale season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

Kristen Wiig returns in the second season of this witty period dramedy based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. Set in 1969, Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons as she tries to move up in the world and break into high society by becoming a part of an exclusive Palm Beach members club. Season one ended with Maxine suffering a very public breakdown. Can she get things back on track in season 2?

Palm Royale is pure melodrama, with the first season featuring affairs, assassination attempts, and surprise pregnancies. Season two leans further into the chaos with even more affairs of the heart, not to mention the odd false identity. Wiig continues to shine in the lead role in a show that is deeply unserious, and all the more fun for it.

Nouvelle Vague

(Image credit: Jean-Louis Fernandez/Courtesy of Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Cinephiles rejoice, Boyhood director Richard Linklater returns with this fascinating pastiche of the French New Wave movement of the late '50s and early '60s. Set in 1959, Nouvelle Vague tells the story of the production of Jean-Luc Godard's film Breathless (À bout de souffle) – one of the undoubted classics of this rich period in French filmmaking. The young Godard (newcomer Guillaume Marbeck) is one of several iconic figures from the era to feature here, with Zoey Deutch playing actress Jean Seberg and Adrien Rouyard as François Truffaut, who wrote Breathless and was already on the path to becoming another of the great directors of the period.

Nouvelle Vague is aimed squarely at an audience of film fans who will appreciate the period that Linklater is evoking here. Even so, he does a fine job of making this story engaging for newcomers.

IT: Welcome to Derry

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max (US), NOW TV (UK)

The '60s-set horror show reaches its halfway point this week and things are spiralling seriously out of control. While the kids try to find proof of Pennywise's existence, the military continues to make plans to deal with the demonic clown in their own way. Given that we already know Pennywise returns to sow terror in the '80s, there's a real sense of dread hanging over the season. Will anyone make it out alive?

Welcome to Derry has comfortably settled into its groove by now. The showrunners have done a fine job of keeping the scares coming thick and fast, with this week's episode featuring one of the season's most gruesomely shocking moments to date. And given how bloody the first episode was, that's saying something!

