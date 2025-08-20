Zack Snyder is reteaming with Rebel Moon stars for 'passion project' he's been working on for almost 20 years

Like Michael Bay or James Cameron, director Zack Snyder is known for taking us to different worlds and treating fans to all sorts of bombastic, fantasy-style action. Now, though, after almost 20 years of development, the filmmaker is finally making his longstanding 'passion project' – and it's not about superheroes, zombie apocalypses, or space-set conflicts.

Instead it's a war drama titled The Last Photograph, and it's set to star Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet and the Duke) and Fra Free (Hawkeye). Both actors previously worked with Snyder on Netflix's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon and its sequel Part Two: The Scargiver. Martin also collaborated with Snyder on Army of Thieves, a more comedy-leaning prequel to Army of the Dead.

As it stands, little else has been confirmed about the film, though it has been reported that Snyder is planning to shoot across the globe throughout November, including in locations such as Colombia, Iceland and Los Angeles. Snyder – who'll be working from a screenplay penned by 300's Kurt Johnstad – will produce alongside his creative partner and wife Deborah Snyder under their Stone Quarry banner, as well as Wesley Coller.

The story will allegedly follow an ex-DEA operative as he's forced to return home to the mountains of South America and look for his niece and nephew, who've been missing since their diplomat parents were brutally murdered. To track them down, he teams up with a down-and-out war photographer, who just so happens to be the only person who's seen the faces of the killers.

When Snyder first conceived of the flick, it was due to take place in Afghanistan. In the early 2010s, Christian Bale and Sean Penn were attached to play the dual leads, but when Snyder took on the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League, the movie was indefinitely delayed.

The Hollywood Reporter has claimed that the budget for The Last Photograph will be "significantly lower" than Snyder's previous outings. "The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me," Snyder said in a statement. "The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making."

