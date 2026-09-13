Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's Knights of the Round boss battle wasn't hard enough, so the devs had an "emergency meeting" to rebuild the iconic summon "from scratch"

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation team had to have an "emergency meeting" to rebuild Knights of the Round and turn the iconic summon into a boss battle worthy of their legacy. Square Enix's first pass apparently didn't kick enough butt.
Final Fantasy 7's Knights of the Round materia is legendary - it's easily one of the series' most powerful summons and merely unlocking them is the 1997 game's toughest, most convoluted challenge. No, I don't want to spend hours taming and breeding chocobos, please.
While we haven't seen Revelation's Knights of the Round yet, we do know they're definitely showing up in the trilogy's grand finale. And like some of the other summons across the FF7 Remake trilogy, you'll need to fight the 13 massive Arthurian knights before becoming their pal.
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"Summoning Knights of the Round will be in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation," game director Naoki Hamaguchi reiterated in an interview with MinnMax. "Given how powerful the materia was in the original, we're making it a very formidable enemy." Scary.
But translating the epic summon into an equally epic boss battle is easier said than done. Even the original game's summon animation was so long and so grand, players eventually found a glitch to skip it. During development, combat director Teruki Endo decided the team's first iteration wasn't tough enough: "We need to make them stronger."
"So we had an emergency meeting among all the directors, like the art director, motion director, and I had to explain to everyone [that] Endo wants to make this boss entity stronger, so we gotta start from scratch again," Hamaguchi said with a smile on his face.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation launches next April across all consoles and PC.
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Final Fantasy 7 Revelation's physical disc still requires a download because Square Enix "didn't want to make any compromises"