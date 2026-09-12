Diablo 5's first confirmed classes are the Demon Hunter, Monk, and the all-new Plague Knight: Blizzard says the sequel has "more classes than ever before"

Blizzard has unveiled the first officially confirmed Diablo 5 classes, and they include a brand new class that's never been included in a Diablo game before: the Plague Knight, which sounds deliciously morbid in a way that's definitively Diablo.
ICYMI, Diablo 5! Yes, Diablo 5 was revealed in a surprise announcement during BlizzCon 2026. Although the game is still early in development and isn't due out until 2029, Blizzard dropped a surprising amount of details about the upcoming action RPG in a follow-up panel attended by GamesRadar+. One of those key details are confirmed classes, which include the returning Demon Hunter and Monk, as well as the aforementioned Plague Knight, which is new for the series.
Game Director Joe Shely said during the panel that the Plague Knight is a "heavily armored class" and a "walking death" that roams around the world "spreading disease and consuming it for power," which is about as dark as it gets and, I have to say, not very knightly. You're telling me this guy gives people the plague and then absorbs their death energy for his own power? That makes necromancers look downright friendly, but that's exactly what you want in a new Diablo game, and one I'll note already looks and sounds bleaker than any to come before it.
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Not much is known about Diablo 5's story so far, but Blizzard confirmed during the initial announcement that it takes place in a world in which Diablo has won the battle against humanity, and "Sanctuary has fallen" to his evil will. That means there are no more towns or safe zones to take haven in, and that you're never truly safe.
Shely also announced that "Diablo 5 is going to launch with more classes than ever before," and clarified that, "I don't just mean more classes than another Diablo game at ship.
"I mean more classes total. And the thing about Diablo classes is that they're approachable. You can jump in; you can immediately have an exciting time playing them. But there's also deep ARPG mastery there, and a multitude of builds to explore."
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