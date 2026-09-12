World of Warcraft: The Last Titan launches 2027 and Blizzard says it's the "culmination of over two decades" of MMO storytelling

The Worldsoul Saga comes to an end with World of Warcraft: The Last Titan, the MMO's next expansion that's heading our way in 2027. Blizzard Entertainment finally pulled the curtain back on The Last Titan at tonight's BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony stream, unveiling both a release window and a short teaser.
Blizzard first announced World of Warcraft: The Last Titan three years ago, alongside the two other expansions that make up The Worldsoul Saga's overarching trilogy - The World Within (2024) and Midnight (2026).
The Last Titan Teaser | COLOSSAL | World of Warcraft - YouTube
Senior game director Ion Hazzikostas told the crowd next year's expansion not only concludes The Worldsoul Saga, but it serves as "the culmination of over two decades of World of Warcraft." Don't expect The Last Titan to wrap up every storyline in a neat bow, though - Hazzikostas also explains it'll be "laying the groundwork for what comes next."
Well before we get our hands on The Last Titan expansion, the team will also be closing out it's current storyline with Midnight: Eclipse, also known as patch 12.2. Eclipse will supposedly lead right into The Last Titan and follows antagonist Xal'atath as she stands before "her ultimate objective." Very ominous. Eclipse is the last major story beat of the Midnight era, and will introduce a standalone game mode, too.
The World of Warcraft: What's Next BlizzCon panel should dish out more info about next year's Remix later today, alongside whatever that standalone mode is. Big things happening across Azeroth, then.
Elsewhere during the ceremony, Blizzard Entertainment announced World of Warcraft: Forever, a new game that'll sit alongside both Vanilla and Classic. Diablo 5 is also coming in 2029.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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