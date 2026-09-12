StarCraft returns in 2030 with an open-world shooter, the legendary Blizzard series' first new game in almost a decade

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"It's about damn time!"

Screenshot from StarCraft (2030), showing a man standing inside of a red mech suit.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

After multiple credible rumors and a glitched out website, Blizzard Entertainment has finally revealed the return of StarCraft. The next game in the legendary sci-fi series is coming sometime in 2030, and unlike the strategy hits that made StarCraft a household name, this one's an open-world shooter.

Announced at BlizzCon 2026's Opening Ceremony, details on the new StarCraft game are light. It's called StarCraft, it's an open-world shooter, and it's being led by former Far Cry executive producer Dan Hay - but we did get a gorgeous, tone-setting debut trailer for the Blizzard project. Check it out below.

STARCRAFT | Announce Cinematic | Dominion - YouTube STARCRAFT | Announce Cinematic | Dominion - YouTube
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"We are here to make StarCraft, and it's about damn time," Hay said on stage.

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StarCraft (2030) is the beloved series' first game since 2017's StarCraft Remastered and the first all-new experience since 2016's single-player DLC, StarCraft: Nova Covert Ops.

This isn't Blizzard Entertainment's first attempt at turning its traditionally strategy-based series into a shooter, however. The infamous StarCraft: Ghost was in development decades ago for PS2, OG Xbox and GameCube consoles and was set to be a stealth-shooter, but it was quietly canned. More recent reports indicate that publisher Nexon might be working on a different entry in the series, which seemingly separate from this upcoming StarCraft.

There's not much more information about StarCraft (2030), but you'll be able to stay updated over on the official website. The big news is simply that StarCraft is back, baby, and it's back in a huge way - if Far Cry is any indication, a really huge way. Despite years collecting dust, Blizzard's hoping it can return in style.

Blizzard suddenly remembers StarCraft exists, but only long enough to squeeze some Diablo 4 cosmetics out of it

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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