Days before BlizzCon, Blizzard begins mysterious StarCraft teaser amid rumors of StarCraft 3

It's been over a decade since the last proper new entry in the StarCraft series, but hopes for a new game have intensified alongside a new report suggesting that Blizzard is finalizing a deal to hand off the long-awaited next entry in the series to Nexon. While that report hasn't been officially confirmed, somebody at Blizzard is clearly keen to get StarCraft fans breathing a little faster. A mysterious new teaser has hit the game's official site just days before BlizzCon.
If you head to the official StarCraft site right now, it displays the normal marketing copy for StarCraft Remastered – except it's not actually normal at all. All over the page, various bits of it are glitching out. The glitches aren't normal web display errors, either – they're clearly designed as visually arresting displays of static.
There's no clear indication of what any of this means, but the timing couldn't be more conspicuous. Rumors of a new StarCraft game have persisted for years, with word of a StarCraft shooter (not the long-dead Ghost) in development at Blizzard dating back to 2024. This year, reports began to circulate of an entirely separate StarCraft project in development at Nexon.
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Now we've got a follow-up report suggesting that Blizzard and Nexon are close to finalizing a deal for that mysterious StarCraft game, and a vague-but-unmistakable teaser on the official site. All this comes just before BlizzCon on September 12, an annual convention that always serves as host for the publisher's biggest announcements.
While the reports suggest that this project is in development at a Nexon subsidiary known for free-to-play shooters, surely – surely – at least one of these games has to be a proper StarCraft 3, right? I can only hope we're not about to have another Diablo Immortal situation on our hands.
There's a reason StarCraft tops our list of the best RTS games of all time.
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