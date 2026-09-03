Oops, Blood of Dawnwalker used a placeholder dev asset that's very brightly labeled "do not use this asset"

Sure, there are the PC optimization issues which Rebel Wolves is currently addressing – but those are hardly as intriguing as, say, a fat red "DO NOT USE" sign where an asset should be. Right?
Well, folks seem to think so over on Reddit, where some eagle-eyed fans apparently caught wind of a leftover developer asset in the game's prologue. As the thread so eloquently asks, screenshot of said asset attached, "Lol, what the hell is this?"
So, what does it look like? Well, it's bright red and sits in the silver mines where logs and rocks should be… and reads, "D O NOT USE THIS ASSET!" Not once, not twice, y'all – it's covered in the exclamation, making this all the more hilarious.
"Looks like someone used the asset they weren't supposed to," muses the original poster. Fellow players find the situation just as amusing, with one commenting, "Obviously an asset that you should NOT use."
Others jest that Rebel Wolves will be "busy this week" remedying such hiccups, while some actually beg the devs to not remove it: "Please don't fix this."
Plenty simply state that they "love" mistakes like the forgotten placeholder asset, too – and I'd have to agree. It's a silly yet understandable mix-up, and aside from breaking the immersion a bit, it's harmless overall. Plus, it's funny as heck… and I'm always down to laugh.
How will Rebel Wolves respond, though? Well, the devs haven't said anything about the leftover asset since it was flagged over on Reddit – yet, anyway. I'm thinking they'll probably (sadly) patch it out quite soon, but I suppose only time will tell.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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