Capcom left a surprise in new Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance footage: fans spot the return of the series' most cursed creature

The monster in question? Khezu, which made its debut in the OG Monster Hunter, is most famous for its appearance: a pale, rubbery-looking dragon with a somewhat phallic-looking head. It's definitely one of the most cursed designs in the series, and add that with the fact they have a tail that allows them to cling to the ceiling and get the drop on you, it's even more freaky.
The electric penis monster wasn't confirmed for the Monster Hunter Wilds expansion before now, but even more strange is the fact that it never showed up in the new Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance trailer. We got a look at some returning monsters like Kushala Doara, as well as the reveal of three new monsters: the rocket-powered wyvern Araketa, and a new lightning-based Elder Dragon known as Gundoraja. Finally, there was a black goop monster that looked almost like Spider-Man's symbiote, which emerged from the body of a dead Doshaguma.
The lack of Khezu in the main trailer leads me to believe this was completely accidental on Capcom's part; or that they're going to tease the creepy monster in the background until launch.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.