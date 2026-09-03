Stephen King recommends indie horror featuring Daredevil: Born Again actor Deborah Ann Woll: "I don't usually pump up horror movies...but this is special"

Stephen King has shouted out an upcoming horror movie... and it isn't based on one of his novels.
"There's a movie coming on Shudder in October called The Cycle," King wrote on Twitter. "I don't usually pump up horror movies (unless they are mine, haha), but this is special. Put it on your calendar."
The Cycle stars Deborah Ann Woll as Meg, a woman who begins to unravel her father's dark past after his body, missing for 36 years, is suddenly discovered at a horrific crime scene. The cast includes Jeffrey Donovan, Gretchen Corbett, Will Hochman, Dana Millican, Phillip Andrew Botello, Jack Doolan, Trevor Newlin, Don Keith Opper, and Carl W. Crudup. You can watch the trailer above, which is crackly, fleshy, and crunchy... all appropriate sounds for what appears to be a reanimated corpse. We're not sure if something supernaturally sinister is afoot, or if it's all in Meg's mind.
The film was directed by Jordan Downey (V/H/S Beyond), who expressed gratitude at King's post: "There’s not a time in my life where Stephen King wasn’t present, influencing every single facet of my movie upbringing. So to see the Master of Horror commenting on a movie I directed, one that’s a love letter to his work, is almost impossible to comprehend. I am so lucky."
The Cycle hits Shudder on October 23. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming movies you need to know about in 2026 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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