The Resident Evil movie popcorn bucket is gross, but surprisingly functional

The themed popcorn trend continues, but this time around it's a bit more practical. Regal and has unveiled a special popcorn bucket to celebrate the release of Resident Evil... and you can put your organs, or, uh, water bottle, in it.
The upcoming movie follows a medical courier named Bryan who is in the process of making a delivery to Raccoon City General Hospital when an outbreak forces him to fight for his life. The bucket, which you can see below, is indeed a medical courier bag that also looks like the "Insert First Aid Kit" box from the Resident Evil Remake video game. Best part? It's insulated! So you can use it for popcorn, sure, but you can also take it to the park or the beach. It also might keep a spleen on ice for a while. We love having options.
Zach Cregger directs from a screenplay he wrote with Army of the Dead scribe Shay Hatten. The cast includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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