Ridley Scott says he "made the best Alien by far" and I'm inclined to agree

News
By
Published

A sequel to Alien: Covenant is also on the way

Sigourney Weaver in Alien
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ridley Scott says he made the best Alien movie... and we have to hand it to him.

"I did the best [Alien] by far. Full stop. End of the fucking story," Scott told Brut. "Then they let it die. After the fourth they killed it. So I sat there thinking: 'I'm gonna bring it back.' So I sat down with very good writers and we've caught fire… and wrote Prometheus."

Alien hit theaters in 1979 and became one of the most critically and culturally important sci-fi movies of all time, and would go on to change not only the genre but the art of cinema as a whole. James Cameron taking over for the also-excellent Aliens in 1986, with David Fincher directing 1972's also-excellent Alien 3. Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amelie) helmed Alien: Resurrection in 1997, which became the most controversial of the franchise.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Scott resurrected the Alien franchise in 2012, with Prometheus, with follow-up Alien: Covenant hitting theaters in 2017. Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, arrived in 2024 and is regarded as one of the better installments of the franchise (and that's due in part to the stunning performance given by our new Black Panther David Jonsson).

The filmmaker previously told the LA Times that he was working on a direct follow-up to Covenant, which will see David, the evil, malfunctioning AI, "make a brand new world for himself."

Scott's latest release, The Dog Stars, is in theaters now. For more upcoming movies, check out our list of movie release dates.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Onimusha: Way of the Sword samurai with perplexed face
    1
    Capcom delivers its fourth hit of the year with early Onimusha: Way of the Sword reviews beating Pragmata
  2. 2
    Sony lawyers argue that nobody is stupid enough to believe they actually own digital games, because then only one person could buy GTA 6
  3. 3
    "People stopped making games like this": Former Path of Exile boss sticks up for one of the most underrated RPGs on Steam and Switch
  4. 4
    GTA 6 won’t let you switch between Lucia and Jason whenever you want because it would be "unnatural" for story progression
  5. 5
    After parting with DC and Netflix, Zack Snyder sets world premiere for his 20-year passion project The Last Photograph