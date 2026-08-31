Capcom delivers its fourth hit of the year with early Onimusha: Way of the Sword reviews beating Pragmata

Our Onimusha: Way of the Sword review is here, and so is everyone else's. So far, Onimusha's revival is on track to beat Pragmata, match Monster Hunter Stories 3, and barely trail Resident Evil Requiem in a particularly strong year for Capcom.
PS5 reviews frequently provide the biggest critical base on Metacritic, and that's true across Capcom's latest games.
Shortly after the review embargo, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is sitting at a score of 86 on Metacritic for PS5 with 66 reviews. (This is up from 59 reviews earlier this morning, and the game's critical score has not changed.)
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PC is slightly lower at 82 (with 16 reviews), and Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 currently have too few reviews to meaningfully measure. PC feedback feels particularly important, as Capcom's PC ports are hit-and-miss.
This puts Onimusha near the front of the pack of Capcom's 2026 lineup. The publisher said earlier this year that it's "not done with 2026 yet" after Resident Evil Requiem landed at 89 on Metacritic, Monster Hunter Stories 3 at 86, and new IP Pragmata at 85.
Pragmata feels especially relevant. New Monster Hunter and Resident Evil entries are reliable, and Onimusha is technically just the latest entry in a long-running, long-dormant series. Heading up Capcom's first new IP in some time, Pragmata director Yonghee Cho told GamesRadar+ that he was extraordinarily anxious about being the first one to fumble it this year. He compared Capcom's lineup to a relay race, and he didn't want Pragmata to hurt the team.
"Because those were all positively received as well," Oyama said of Capcom's 2026 hits, "[it's] not necessarily higher expectations, but we feel like we can add to that success when there's this instance where these games came out in a relatively short timeframe."
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Our Onimusha: Way of the Sword review praises the game's combat and humor, but, like many other reviews I've read, is more critical of its pacing and tone. The game's out on all platforms September 4.
Capcom still has more in store for 2026, with Dragon's Dogma 2's big Dark Arisen expansion out October 8. Going into 2027, the company has already revealed Resident Evil Veronica, the series' latest remake, and Mega Man: Dual Override, the first mainline Mega Man in seven years.
Capcom made twice as much money on Steam compared to PlayStation in the last year, boosted by Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Devil May Cry as PC gaming continues to grow.