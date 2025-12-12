Capcom announces the first new mainline Mega Man game in 7 years – Mega Man: Dual Override

Gaming's favorite blue bomber is finally back. Not in some kind of spinoff or remake, but in a true-blue, full-fledged title. Mega Man is, at last, back, in the first installment in the series since 2018 with Mega Man: Dual Override.

Announced at The Game Awards 2025, Dual Override is, in typical fashion, a 2D sidescrolling action game featuring the classic design of Mega Man. While the glimpse we got at its gameplay was short, and missing any potential sneak peaks at future power-ups and bosses, a few shots of the trailer show Mega Man leaping across city rooftops at night and letting off a familiar Mega Buster charged shot in a factory stage.

Mega Man: Dual Override - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fireworks appear to be going off in the background of the shots of the cityscape, which keeps with the celebratory theme of the trailer's final shot, as well as another stage that can be seen in the otherwise brief trailer. Near the very end of the trailer, Mega Man's suit appears to transform, giving a hint as to what upgrading the character will look like in the new game.

The news of Mega Man's arrival could not be better timed. Earlier this week, Capcom announced that it intended to grow key parts of its portfolio that had slowly been gathering dust, including the Ace Attorney series, Devil May Cry, and, you guessed it, Mega Man.

Mega Man: Dual Override is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2027.

