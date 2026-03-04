Castlevania: Belmont's Curse "is not a roguelike or roguelite game" despite the developer's Dead Cells heritage, it's bringing us right back to the classics

Konami has confirmed that – despite its developer's pedigree – Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will not be a roguelike or roguelite.

The PlayStation State of Play last month confirmed that Konami's third return is underway. After bringing back Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania is now awakening from its 100-year slumber with a new 2D side-scroller (with "numerous new projects" in the works alongside it). Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is that it would be developed by the team behind the Dead Cells DLC and Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire (with help from Dead Cells base-game dev Motion Twin supporting development).

After Dead Cells' excellent Castlevania-themed expansion, naturally, this duo was a match made in heaven. However, some were unsure whether this would be a classic Castlevania experience or a roguelike version of the franchise, like the studio's take on Prince of Persia. Despite Konami never describing it as such.

Konami's head of communications for the Americas, Tommy Williams, told The Verge, "Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps," outright confirming, "It is not a roguelike or roguelite game."

While the trailer looked very much in the classic Castlevania style, the description of "Action-Exploration game" sounds like the Metroidvania style will be returning.

A Castlevania legend made non-canon by the Metroidvania series could be making her return in Belmont's Curse