Castlevania: Belmont's Curse "is not a roguelike or roguelite game" despite the developer's Dead Cells heritage, it's bringing us right back to the classics
"Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Konami has confirmed that – despite its developer's pedigree – Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will not be a roguelike or roguelite.
The PlayStation State of Play last month confirmed that Konami's third return is underway. After bringing back Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania is now awakening from its 100-year slumber with a new 2D side-scroller (with "numerous new projects" in the works alongside it). Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is that it would be developed by the team behind the Dead Cells DLC and Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire (with help from Dead Cells base-game dev Motion Twin supporting development).
After Dead Cells' excellent Castlevania-themed expansion, naturally, this duo was a match made in heaven. However, some were unsure whether this would be a classic Castlevania experience or a roguelike version of the franchise, like the studio's take on Prince of Persia. Despite Konami never describing it as such.
Konami's head of communications for the Americas, Tommy Williams, told The Verge, "Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps," outright confirming, "It is not a roguelike or roguelite game."
While the trailer looked very much in the classic Castlevania style, the description of "Action-Exploration game" sounds like the Metroidvania style will be returning.
A Castlevania legend made non-canon by the Metroidvania series could be making her return in Belmont's Curse
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.