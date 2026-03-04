Castlevania: Belmont's Curse "is not a roguelike or roguelite game" despite the developer's Dead Cells heritage, it's bringing us right back to the classics

News
By published

"Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game"

Castlevania: Belmont&#039;s Curse
(Image credit: Konami, Evil Empire, and Motion Twin)

Konami has confirmed that – despite its developer's pedigree – Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will not be a roguelike or roguelite.

The PlayStation State of Play last month confirmed that Konami's third return is underway. After bringing back Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania is now awakening from its 100-year slumber with a new 2D side-scroller (with "numerous new projects" in the works alongside it). Perhaps the most exciting part of this announcement is that it would be developed by the team behind the Dead Cells DLC and Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire (with help from Dead Cells base-game dev Motion Twin supporting development).

Konami's head of communications for the Americas, Tommy Williams, told The Verge, "Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D Action-Exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps," outright confirming, "It is not a roguelike or roguelite game."

TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.