Pragmata escapes the Capcom mines after 6 years: release date set for April 2026, surprise demo out now, and Nintendo Switch 2 version announced

Capcom's upcoming action-adventure game Pragmata is officially set to launch on April 24, 2026, there's a surprise demo available on Steam - and we're not done yet - a Switch 2 version has been announced.

All of this went down at The Game Awards 2025, where we got a new trailer for the third-person sci-fi adventure, which puts players in control of both spacefarer Hugh and his robot companion, Diana. The new trailer showcases the apparent father-daughter relationship between the two before the action kicks off and we catch a few glimpses at how Hugh and Diana work together to combat enemy AI. It's definitely worth a watch, so go ahead and do that:

When it does release, Pragmata is set to be a pretty dang big moment for Capcom, as it's the storied developer's first new IP in 14 years at the time of launch. It was first announced back in 2020 with, in hindsight, a foolishly optimistic 2022 release window. It's been delayed a couple of times since then, but hopefully it's done hanging out in Capcom limbo and this is the final, concrete release date that'll actually happen.

The fact that there's a Steam demo available is certainly encouraging and shows that Capcom is happy enough with what it has to show off an early version, hopefully signaling the end of whatever development turbulence the game has been going through behind the scenes.

Elsewhere in Capcom land, Monster Hunter Wilds' final major update arrives next week, and Capcom is showing off more of the action RPG's massive Elder Dragon Gogmazios