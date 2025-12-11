Monster Hunter Wilds' final major update arrives next week, and Capcom is showing off more of the action RPG's massive Elder Dragon Gogmazios

After a delayed presentation, Capcom has detailed everything coming in Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4 next week.

The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is just under a week away and Capcom has given all of the details about the update which is set to launch on Tuesday, December 16. Of course the main event is the brand new monster (for Wilds, anyway) Gogmazios, a massive Elder Dragon that first debuted in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – and given how much of Monster Hunter Wilds is a love letter to the fourth generation, it's an incredibly fitting end.

Capcom has also announced that you'll be able to take on Gogmazios as a party of eight, with the standard four-player parties being able to bring in four support hunters to help out on the quest. And once you do take it down, you'll be able to create some Rarity 8 Gogma Artian Weapons, which should allow you to bonk monsters with even more force.

Monster Hunter Showcase | December 2025 - YouTube Watch On

However, even though Title Update 4 is the "final large-scale update" for the game, next week's update isn't the end of it, as one week later on Wednesday, December 24, you'll be able to fight Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad, and a further update on February 18, 2026 will add Arch-tempered Arkveld and some new quests – plus a collab with Monster Hunter Stories 3. And, of course, I wouldn't be shocked if we get a hint at the game's major update at The Game Awards.

Of course, you can't talk about Monster Hunter Wilds without mentioning its performance woes, and Capcom has detailed its planned PC fixes too. Over the course of the next three months, Capcom is releasing three optimization updates aimed at optimizing the game's CPU and GPU usage.

Capcom's committed to returning to JRPGs in a big way with Monster Hunter Stories 3: "As Capcom developers, we're able to add our interpretation of what a JRPG is today."