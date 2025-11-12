Next Monster Hunter Wilds update sets December release date as Capcom promises more needed performance improvements and a monster we haven't seen in over a decade

PlayStation's November 2025 State of Play Japan was stacked with announcements, including the fourth free title update for Monster Hunter Wilds . Launching on December 16, we'll be able to take on the Giant Halberd Dragon Gogmazios for the first time since 2014's Monster Hunter 4: Ultimate.

While Gogmazios is the star of the show for title update 4, there are plenty of other goodies for players to get stuck into. The State of Play briefly mentions "additions to the endgame" and "seasonal events" as coming in the soon-to-be-released update, but Capcom explains a little more in a tweet that followed the showcase.

Free Title Update 4 releases December 16.Gogmazios is coming. Hunters, prepare for an epic hunt against an Elder Dragon not seen in generations!Plus, TU4 also includes expanded endgame content, weapon buffs, seasonal event, performance improvements and more! #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/4pSH9xFN1hNovember 11, 2025

Alongside the features mentioned during the State of Play, the Monster Hunter official Twitter account shared a few more insights. The update will also provide players with some much-desired performance improvements, weapon buffs and "more".

It appears that Capcom is trying to remain coquettish about the title update as, according to the Monster Hunter Wilds' Steam Page , there will be a Monster Hunter Showcase in early December featuring news of this title update alongside more information about Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

State of Play Japan | November 11, 2025 [English Subtitles] - YouTube Watch On

A date for the showcase is not yet known, but given that the update launches on December 16, we're expecting it in less than a month.

