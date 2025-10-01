While the Monster Hunter series is largely known for its spectacle-driven tactical action with Monster Hunter Wilds and the rest of the mainline entries, developer Capcom has also kept up with its spin-off series Monster Hunter Stories, which brought the over-the-top action into the realm of a turn-based JRPG. With the upcoming third game, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the developers aim to give the side series a larger scope that showcases its grander focus on storytelling.

At Tokyo Game Show 2025, I had the opportunity to get some early hands-on time with Monster Hunter Stories 3, along with speaking with Monster Hunter series producer Ryōzō Tsujimoto and game director Kenji Oguro about the current state of the side-series. The new follow-up not only introduces a more grounded and darker story that feels more in line with the tone of the main series, but also heightens the focus on hunters and monsters teaming up to explore uncharted lands.

Egg-streme consequences

(Image credit: Capcom)

Key info Developer: In-house

Publisher: Capcom

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release date: March 13, 2026

Taking place 200 years after the second game, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set against the backdrop of a fierce conflict between two warring kingdoms following the discovery of two seemingly extinct Ratholos monsters hatched from a single egg – a sign of a bad omen for the two countries. With the conflict growing, a ragtag crew of hunters and their monsties (tamed monsters) acquire one of the Ratholos and head into the forbidden lands of the world to find a way to stop the conflict.

What's interesting about the Monster Hunter Stories series is that it not only showcases the lore and setting of Monster Hunter within a traditional JRPG story, but it also makes a clever attempt at converting the tactical action into turn-based combat. While the earlier games featured a plot that was more upbeat and for all ages, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection adopts a darker setting with an older cast of heroes, which emphasizes the increased scope of the action and world exploration, focusing more on the political landscape of the Monster Hunter world.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Speaking with Monster Hunter series producer Ryōzō Tsujimoto, he states that the third entry aims to up the scope of the Stories series, while also bringing the focus more towards the dynamic between the hunters and their monster allies.

"The scale of the story and setting of Twisted Reflection is a lot larger compared to the earlier games. We have a new protagonist who is more present in the story, and we get a better understanding of what they're feeling," says Tsujimoto. "The main concept we are putting a spotlight on is the interactions with the monsters and human characters – known as riders in this game. That element of the riders and allied monsters coming together also highlights the RPG aspect of Monster Hunter. We feel like it was a perfect way to show the bonds between the main narrative and the gameplay for the Stories series."

The demo I play focuses on early exploration and monster-slaying battles with the protagonist Captain Leo and his party. Much like previous games, you command hunters and their respective monsties in combat, allowing you to use hunter weapons and gadgets on enemy monsters to break off pieces of their hides for crafting and hitting critical weak spots to stagger them for powerful strikes. You'll also be able to command your monstie to use its special attack in combat, which opens up opportunities to use special team attacks with your squad and even to ride them to execute super attacks.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Toppling an enemy monster gives way to some stylish finishers that really tap into the style of a JRPG experience.

The Monster Hunter Stories series has really done well with bringing the flow and systems of a Monster Hunter game into a more traditional JRPG format. Just like the main entries, you'll need to assess each monster to see which weapon attack and type (blunt, slash, pierce) will get through their defenses, and which part of their body to hit. Stories 3 maintains the slick blend of action and tactics from previous games, which remains very satisfying to engage with. However, it goes further by placing a greater focus on swapping different monsties in battle to keep up with various foes and to unleash critical attacks. Even from the early demo, I really quickly take to the flow of battle, and toppling an enemy monster gives way to some stylish finishers that really tap into the style of a JRPG experience.

What I especially like in Monster Hunter Stories 3 is the increased focus on exploration in the overworld. While you can go on foot with Leo, the game feels at its best when you're controlling your various monsties – all of which have unique abilities. While you can collect resources and find hidden collectibles, you can also activate a feature known as the athletic ride, which triggers a monstie's ability to climb up walls or even fly. This creates a far more engaging world to explore, almost giving it a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-like flow, which ultimately conveys a greater sense that you're navigating a lived-in setting.

Breath of fresh air

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection does well to highlight the spectacle and scope of modern Monster Hunter games, while still staying true to the experience of an RPG. It's a very cool blend of the two, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 feels like the sub-series' most exciting attempt at elevating the stakes and scope of its world. Interestingly, developer Capcom has experience making JRPGs in the past, notably with the much-loved yet somewhat forgotten Breath of Fire series, which I noticed bears some similarities to Monster Hunter Stories.

According to Tsujimoto, working on a new JRPG at Capcom has been a challenge, but one that the developers felt was worthwhile for Monster Hunter. The Stories series was intended to attract new audiences for Monster Hunter, but has slowly grown into something more.

"Everybody on the dev team has been playing games throughout their whole lives, especially JRPGs; it has been a very close part of their lives. Many Japanese players have grown up with these types of games," says Tsujimoto. "Capcom is often known for its action games, that's always been very staple for us, but now I think we can proudly say that Capcom can also make JRPGs well. We still have a fondness for the genre, and it still surprises many people that we can do it so well. We're pleased to contribute to the JRPG genre in this way, and this type of RPG has become a truly global genre that many people enjoy."

(Image credit: Capcom)

Kenji Oguro, game director of Monster Hunter Stories 3, also chimes in with his thoughts on how the sub-series has evolved, as well as the ongoing discussions about the current state of JRPGs, given the renewed popularity.

"There have been a lot of debates about where JRPGs are going lately, and we feel that as Capcom developers, we're able to add our interpretation of what a JRPG is today," says game director Kenji Oguro.

"We excel at creating action games, and for Monster Hunter Stories 3, it is an RPG that incorporates action elements into its combat and exploration, making the overall experience more engaging. We're able to contribute to the JRPG genre in our own way, and we're delighted to see it come together, and we hope that this game will appeal to players."

So far, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection feels exactly the step up the sub-series needed, to really reach a new level and make it more than just a Monster Hunter spin-off. It really feels like a promising move forward, and with the main entries having stepped into larger worlds, it's very fitting that Monster Hunter Stories 3 will also explore a larger world in its own unique way.

