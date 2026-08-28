After AI backlash, Assassin's Creed creator says 1666: Amsterdam "won't be using any AI anymore" and only used it "in conception and pre-production"

Assassin's Creed godfather Patrice Désilets seemed to have conjured perfection with his new studio Panache's witchy mystery game 1666: Amsterdam, but then the AI accusations came and turned out to be true. Flowers wilted, goats died in their pens, and worst of all, I think many people revoked their Steam wishlist button.
Panache has since made a commitment to removing AI from 1666: Amsterdam before making it playable – which it now is, you can pick up 1666: Amsterdam in Early Access – but one rarely recovers from a full burning at the stake. To make the barbecue worse, Désilets' comments at a preview event attended by GamesRadar+ were seemingly taken out of context by recent reports saying the 1666: Amsterdam team used so much AI on the project, they forgot what was human. So, at Gamescom 2026 GamesRadar+ asked Désilets for hopefully the last time – can he clarify 1666: Amsterdam's current relationship to generative AI technology?
"Yes, I was a bit [thrown]" by those reports, says Désilets. "Yes, we use some AI in the process, mostly at the beginning," he continues, "in conception and pre-production. It's been totally removed, and we won't be using any AI anymore."
Before I'd heard anything about Panache's disappointing AI usage, 1666: Amsterdam was the first original IP attached to a big name like Désilets that I was excited about since… maybe 2012, when Lollipop Chainsaw came out. You see, I appreciate games about beautiful blonde women being agents of the underworld.
So I was looking forward to experiencing 1666: Amsterdam's story of the demon hunter Noa, who uses sorcery to get her way – and her playable cat friend, who's actually a guy from 1999 that got tricked into doing sex magic. It sounds like a darkly feminine, and darkly funny, return to vintage Assassin's Creed, where 300 years of history are separated by only an unlocked gate.
I still want to play that game, which sounds unique for the AA industry and like a candlelit break from the bikinis-and-tequila state of mind the world will be in with GTA 6. It's just that, for me, 1666: Amsterdam will always have the stain of AI on it like cigarette smoke in the ceiling. At the same time, I want to support female character-driven games that do something different than hand me a laser gun or greatsword again, which is also what 1666: Amsterdam accomplishes – and the real way it embodies progress. I'm torn. What is my moral obligation?
OK, 1666: Amsterdam. Take my Steam wishlist back while I decide.
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Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.