Before Mark Hamill, Tim Curry almost played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, and his voice was perfect

News
By
Published

The late actor was essentially replaced for being "too good at his job"

The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In the wake of Tim Curry's tragic passing, many of us have been celebrating his enormous range and incredibly varied career. Though one of his most famous roles was in the 1990 It miniseries as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, he almost played another iconic (and murderous) clown in one of the best superhero shows of all time, animated or otherwise.

According to Men's Journal, Curry originally signed on to voice the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992. He was eventually replaced by Mark Hamill, but not because his version of Mista J wasn't good. In fact, it was the opposite.

"He was terrifying, and like, lock up the children and don't let them watch," late Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy said in a 2021 documentary about the show. "Tim was just a little like a horror movie… crazy scary." In the clip shared below, you can hear exactly what Conroy means. The animation paired with Curry's demonic take on the character makes for an even scarier TV show (because let's face it, some of us had nightmares for days while watching Batman: The Animated Series when we were kids).

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Some of Curry's most notable voiceover work includes explorer-dad Nigel Thornberry in the early 2000s Nickelodeon show The Wild Thornberrys, the villainous Hexxus in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, and the Sumo Singer in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, who sings that Donna Summer song for some reason.

Batman: The Animated Series is streaming now on HBO Max. The Wild Thornberrys and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie are both available on Paramount Plus. FernGully can be viewed for free on Tubi. For more, check out our list of the best animated shows of all time.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Wolverine stares longingly at a photo in X-Men: The Animated Series
    1
    Marvel's Wolverine pays direct tribute to X-Men: The Animated Series' most enduring meme
  2. 2
    Metro 2039 brings back a feature Metro Exodus sorely missed
  3. 3
    GTA 6 already confirmed the first GTA Online character to return, and they've had a huge glow up
  4. 4
    CDPR says The Witcher 3 Remastered's physical edition details will come "when the time is right"
  5. 5
    How to steal cars in GTA 6